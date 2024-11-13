All Huskers

Nebrasketball Signs 4-Star Wing Quentin Rhymes

The first signing day of the post-NLI era is here for Nebraska men's basketball.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Bishop Gorman High School forward Quentin Rhymes (12) against Centennial High School during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School.
Dec 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Bishop Gorman High School forward Quentin Rhymes (12) against Centennial High School during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NCAA approved the elimination of the national letter of intent program last month. That means recruits now sign financial aid agreements during the specified signing windows.

The Huskers have signed four-star wing Quentin Rhymes.

“Quentin is a skilled guard who fits well in our system,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is a good shooter with length and athleticism on the wing and can play through contact. He also handled the ball with the Las Vegas Knicks AAU program and showed good court vision and a high basketball IQ. He reminds me of Brice Williams, as Quentin has a similar skillset and is someone who can develop in our system.”

Standing 6-7, 195 pounds, Rhymes hails from Las Vegas, Nevada. He played his first three seasons of high school basketball for Bishop Gorman before spending his senior year at Bella Vista College Prep in Arizona.

This season, Rhymes is playing for national power Hillcrest (Ariz.) Prep.

Rhymes, who played in the 2023 Pangos All-American Camp, selected Nebraska over New Mexico, Boise State, UNLV, and UC Santa Barbara. His father, Wayne, played college basketball at Portland State and Colorado-Colorado Springs before playing professionally overseas.

