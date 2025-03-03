Brian Christopherson Talks Recruiting, Spring Ball, and All the Latest with Husker Football
Long time Nebraska football reporter joins the Common Fans for a wide ranging discussion.
There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Nebraska football, and Brian Christopherson from Husker 247 joins the Common Fans to discuss all the recent happenings for the Big Red.
- BC’s take on new Associate Head Coach Phil Snow (spoiler: he’s impressed).
- Pondering an interesting question: what’s more likely – problems with the new staff gelling in time for the season, or the new staff makes an immediate impact and helps Nebraska turn a corner in 2025?
- 2025 recruiting class: immediate impact guys, best of the transfer portal, and sleepers to watch.
- What to expect during spring ball.
- What will take the place of the spring game?
- Thoughts on Pat Stewart, new GM of Husker football.
- Dropping the Tennessee series.
- Reasons to hope for a leap in 2025.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
