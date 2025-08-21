Can 2025 Be the Year Nebraska’s Wide Receivers Finally Live Up to the Hype?

If Lloyd departs, he will become the 24th WR recruited out of HS to leave NEB before the start of his 4th year in Lincoln since 2016.



The last WR to stay for a 4th season was JD Spielman (2016-2019).



The 32 HS WR recruits since JD have combined for 9 career receiving TDs. https://t.co/eHIIapNgot