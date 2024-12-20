Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Big Day; Coaching Staff Is Better
Husker football gets portal commits, including Cal receiver Nyziah Hunter, with more yet to come
Following Nebraska's big day, Adam believes Dana Holgorsen will help lead a better Husker coaching staff & Dylan Raiola is a gigantic key if Nebraska's going to be better. Also, the Huskers now have Cal's former top wide receiver in three different categories on their team! A top edge rusher and a very good offensive tackle may also be on the way, with more transfer portal commits yet to come. How good will they be?
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
