How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The midweek woes reared its head again for the Nebraska baseball team, but it shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
Following an upset win over No. 22 Kansas earlier in the month, the Jayhawks came to Lincoln on Tuesday with plenty of motivation to make up its 7-5 loss to the Huskers. But instead of its conference-leading offense, it was the KU pitching staff that did the talking with a 4-0 shutout of NU at Haymarket Park.
Both starters only went two innings, but it was Kansas who won the battle of the bullpens allowing only five hits in the last seven innings. A two-run single by Tommy Barth put the Jayhawks ahead 2-0 in the second inning before an RBI by Brady Ballinger in the seventh padded the KU lead. A sacrifice fly in the ninth capped the 4-0 score to officially split the season series between the two schools.
What’s next is a return to conference play for the Huskers, who hop on a plan to College Park for a weekend series against Maryland – another winnable opponent.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska faces the Terrapins in a three-game weekend series.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (19-22, 7-11 B1G) at Maryland (19-23, 5-13 B1G)
- When: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Where: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, College Park, Md.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (19-22, 7-11 B1G) at Maryland (19-23, 5-13 B1G)
- When: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Where: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, College Park, Md.
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (19-22, 7-11 B1G) at Maryland (19-23, 5-13 B1G)
- When: Sunday, April 27, 2025
- Where: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, College Park, Md.
- Time: 12 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (4-5, 4.72 ERA, 53.1 IP, 28 ER, 48 H, 43 SO, 11 BB) | Maryland: Kyle McCoy, LHP, R-Soph. (3-2, 3.15 ERA, 60.0 IP, 21 ER, 56 H, 59 SO, 15 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (1-4, 7.15 ERA, 45.1 IP, 36 ER, 54 H, 46 SO, 20 BB) | Maryland: Logan Hastings, RHP, Fr. (3-5, 6.63 ERA, 38.0 IP, 28 ER, 42 H, 30 SO, 23 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (1-3, 4.06 ERA, 37.2 IP, 17 ER, 48 H, 26 SO, 13 BB) | Maryland:: Jake Yeager, RHP, Fr. (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 31.2 IP, 24 ER, 32 H, 19 SO, 23 BB).
Series History
- Maryland leads the all-time series 12-9.
- Nebraska won two of three games in the 2024 season series at Haymarket Park.
Maryland Scout
Last Season: 34-22 (10-14 B1G, 11th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Matt Swope (53-45 (.541) at Maryland & as HC, 2nd Season)
All-Conference Returners: Eddie Hacopian, INF, Sr. (1st Team) | Chris Hacopian, UTL, Soph. (2nd Team, All-Freshman).
Key Transfers: Hollis Porter, UTL, R-Soph. (Pearl River CC) | Aden Hill, OF, Jr. (VCU) | Liam Wilson, UTL, Soph. (Wake Forest) | Devin Milberg, LHP, Gr. (Dartmouth) | Andrew Koshy, RHP, Soph. (Wake Forest) | Brayden Ryan, RHP, R-Soph. (Merrimack).
Program Outlook: After taking Maryland to three-straight NCAA Regionals – including two 40-win seasons – head coach Rob Vaughn was poached away from Alabama to lead the Tide. As a result, the Terrapins made the easy decision to promote Associate Head coach Matt Swope to the top positions. Swope is a Maryland lifer, playing for the program as an outfielder from 1999-2002 before rejoining the team as the Director of Operations in 2013 where he’s moved up ever since.
With a flurry of draft picks and transfers departing after Vaughn excited, Swope carved out a decent first season with a 34-22 record, but fell short in conference play with a 10-14 mark. Unfortunately for Swope, the Terrapins have regressed in his second season, sitting at 19-23 and only 5-13 in the Big Ten.
Pitching has been the big problem for Maryland, who has a 6.53 team ERA for 15th in the Big Ten. Plus, they’ve allowed the most hits and home runs while surrendering the second-most walks and runs in the conference. 6-foot-6 left hander Kyle McCoy has pitched like an ace for the Terrapins with a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts. He’s sixth overall in the Big Ten with 59 strikeouts compared to only 15 walks – the lowest among the Big Ten’s top six starters. After McCoy, any other regular pitcher has an ERA at 4.37 or above including likely weekend starters Logan Hastings (6.63 ERA), Jake Yeager (6.82 ERA) or Joey McMannis (8.89 ERA).
The offense has actually been a really good unit for the Terrapins, who rank inside the top three in walks, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, total bases and RBIs. The duo of Alex Calarco and Pearl River CC transfer Hollis Porter power the Terrapin lineup. The two have combined for 30 home runs and 103 RBIs with Calarco batting .312 with 16 bombs and Porter posting a .283 average and 14 homers. Chris Hacopian burst onto the scene last season as a freshman for Maryland as he was named to the All-Big Ten Second and Freshman teams. He’s followed that up with a team-leading .351 average (13th in B1G) and 1.068 OPS with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. Second baseman Jacob Orr doesn’t have the power stroke like Calarco and Porter, but he’s hitting .336 – second on the team – with five homers and 31 RBIs. Plus, with the seven home runs each from Eddie Hacopian and Aden Hill, the Terrapins have a sneaky good lineup that possess a lot of power.
This is a weird series to evaluate. It’s one of those that will be dependent on what Nebraska team shows up. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Huskers dominate with a sweep or succumb to the Maryland offense in a series loss. Since it’s on the road, I’ll give the edge to Maryland, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this series goes either way.
