Cornerback Andrew Marshall Says Nebraska is Back in Attack Mode After Devastating Loss to Indiana

Nebraska football fans, who might not have recovered themselves after the devastating loss to Indiana on Saturday, will be pleased to hear the Husker players say they have moved on.

Really. That’s what senior cornerback Andrew Marshall said, earnestly, at a news conference Tuesday leading into Saturday’s game at puzzling Oregon (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten).

“Attack. That’s the biggest thing for me just an attack mindset regardless of the past or what’s in the future,” said Marshall, who might be the best defensive back in the Big Ten.

“We focus on what’s now. And for us, that’s just attacking today. We got practice today, going out there and practicing with intent. Attacking each individual rep as its own and not trying to cluster them together. So, just practicing with intent and attacking everything.”

Marshall and the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) had a chance against Indiana to not only defeat the defending national champions, but to put a stamp on a potential great season plus establish a renewed standard of excellence.

For a program that has been down for so long, everyone involved knows the opportunity that was lost, along with the game.

Trying to rebound

It can’t be easy to bounce back after such a loss. But that’s the charge. Another week, another powerful team — although the Ducks have lost twice this season, games against Oklahoma State and UCLA they never would have lost over the last decade.

The way Nebraska lost was brutal -- up 17-6 with 12 minutes to play before two long touchdown passes by the Hoosiers flipped everything.

It was a kick in the teeth for Nebraska. Maybe it was another building block for a team trying for big success. You know — you got to learn how to lose before you can learn how to win.



If so, that’s a rough lesson to endure.

Marshall talked about the Huskers’ maturity and how they can bounce back. “As far as the vibe in the locker room, definitely everybody was upset,” Marshall said.

“We didn’t have the outcome that we expected. But as far as taking from that and learning from that now guys see we believed it already but like it just re-instilled in us we can go out there and compete with whoever.

“We have a team, we have the guys to do that. So definitely the maturity level is definitely increased.”

Dante Moore? Dylan Raiola? Brock Thomas?

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, at a Monday afternoon news conference, was noncommittal about his starting quarterback against Nebraska. He has three options.

Two-year starter Dante Moore missed the game after suffering a concussion against USC on Sept. 26.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola looks for a receiver against UCLA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped in and played brilliantly — 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks won on the road, 41-27.

Then, in his first start for the Ducks, against UCLA, Raiola didn’t play well. He completed only 6-of-19 passes for 43 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Raiola was benched in the fourth quarter.

Third-stringer Brock Thomas, a Eugene native, nearly saved the day for the Ducks. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown but the Ducks lost, 17-15, to a now 5-0 UCLA squad.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas throws a pass during the fourth quarter against UCLA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think for us as far as Oregon, who they are, I feel like their philosophy is their philosophy,” Marshall said.

“So it’s kind of like yeah, they’ve made the changes, but as far as you know what they want to run, their schemes and how they want to attack the defense, I feel like that doesn’t really change a little bit as far as taking a couple things out of the playbook just because of the transitions between the quarterbacks.

“But as far as coming in, they’re going to want to establish the run. They're going to want to take shots and things like that. But, you know, it’s going to be much more controlled considering they’re transitioning between quarterbacks.”

There is no such uncertainty at quarterback for Nebraska as UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea has been outstanding.

Offense rules at Oregon

Oregon has been a talented offensive team. Receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart will challenge the Huskers’ defense. Stewart leads the Ducks with 27 catches for 352 yards. Moore is second on the team with 18 catches for 311 yards.

“They’re explosive guys,” Marshall said. “They’re vertical threats, so defensive wise, it’ll be for us just figuring out how to put a cap on that, put a bottle on them.

“They have guys that can can make plays. So, we'll definitely have to key in on that and make sure that we’re staying on top of that.”

Evan Stewart is Oregon's leading receiver through five games this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana’s Nick Marsh scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 44-yarder. Victor Evans III was beaten on the 75-yarder, which came one play after Nebraska went ahead, 17-7.

“I feel like Vic Evans, he played a great game,” Marshall said. “I just think even just as a whole secondary unit, I brought him in and I said, ‘Hey, that’s the game we play.’ You could have 10 great plays and one bad play and that’s just who we are.

“That’s just the position we play. So, moving on from that because I just tell them I sat the whole secondary down like, ‘Hey, man, you feel me? I’ve been there before. I’ve been in this position, so it’s just all good. It’s not the end of the world. You know, what’s next? You know, you’re going to be good.’

“You feel me? It’s a whole lot of football left to play, honestly. So, just giving him that and you got 24 hours to think about it. Feel however you want to feel, but when we come in on Monday, it’s time to get back to work.”

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