What’s Going on With Nebraska and Big Ten Power Teams?

So, Nebraska coulda/shoulda defeated defending national champion Indiana. So, visiting UCLA knocked off once-mighty Oregon, which was without its starting quarterback again, handing the Ducks their second loss of the season.

What in the heck is going on in the Big Ten?



Starting quarterback or not, beating Oregon in Eugene? The Ducks were 30-2 under coach Dan Lanning at Autzen Stadium before losing to UCLA.

With these surprising results — and others — it’s fair to wonder if there is a power shift at the top of the Big Ten and throughout the conference.

Is Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) ready to move from that mushy middle to top-tier status? A win at Oregon — no easy task — on Saturday night would be a huge step for the Huskers to return to where they believe they belong.



Did Nebraska show it is more likely to win eight or nine games this season? Or more? Maybe.

Going into 2026, Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon were the presumed Big Ten’s top tier, each ticketed for the College Football Playoff.

So far, Ohio State has matched those expectations — despite a fourth-quarter collapse against Texas. Indiana (6-0, 3-0) remains undefeated but looks vulnerable, and not at all like the 16-0 team from last season.



Indiana plays host to Ohio State on Saturday at noon.

Let’s talk UCLA. The Bruins are 5-0, 3-0 under new coach Bob Chesney. UCLA was 3-9, 3-6, last season. To go into Eugene and knock off the Ducks — even with Dante Moore still out — says the Bruins could be a contender for a CFP slot. The final: UCLA 17, Oregon 15. Nebraska doesn’t play UCLA this season.

Oregon (3-2, 1-1) had a week off before playing UCLA. Didn’t appear to help. Moore didn’t play against the Bruins because of a concussion he suffered Sept. 26 against USC.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is pressured by UCLA defenders in the Ducks' 17-15 loss on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who bailed out the Ducks against USC, 41-27, when he took over for Moore and played brilliantly, was benched early in the fourth quarter against UCLA.



Raiola completed 6-of-19 passes for 43 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble against the Bruins.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how the Big Ten teams on Nebraska schedule (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend and what that might mean for the Huskers.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

This game looks more interesting for Nebraska than it did weeks ago. Through the offseason, most experts and fans marked this down as a Nebraska loss. Presuming the Huskers can bounce back after their disappointing, 20–17 loss to Indiana, this game could be a tossup.



A great storyline looms if Raiola starts — or plays — against the Huskers.

“I mean Coach R [Matt Rhule] gave me a chance my first two years of college and nothing but love [and] respect for him,” Raiola said in a news conference after the loss to UCLA.



“Coach [Dana] Holgorsen, Coach [Glenn] Thomas, my quarterback coach, and I mean the entire staff for two years that was my home and I truly feel like that I have relationships I still have on the team.

“And next week, all that matters is winning. And it’s going to be weird seeing that team across [the field] … But like I said, we got to prepare because from what we heard, they played a really good game today against Indiana and every team in the Big Ten’s good.”

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

The Huskies lost at home to Iowa on Friday night, 41-24. Washington, expected by some to be a possible CFP contender, fell to 3-3, 0-3.

Nov. 7: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Illinois (3-3, 1-2) survived, 38-37 in overtime, at East Lansing, stopping Michigan State on a two-point conversion attempt to end the game.

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

The Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2) had a bye Saturday, a week after losing to Indiana, 47-15. Rutgers next plays at Maryland. Not exactly a prime-time clash.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

The Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0) continue to look like the class of the Big Ten. OSU defeated Maryland on Saturday, 45-16.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith carries the ball against Maryland defensive back Lavain Scruggs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

We thought Iowa (5-1, 2-1) has had no offense, like, for the last 50 years? Going on the road and pounding Washington, 41-24, is impressive coming off a 31-14 home loss to Ohio State.



Every year, Kirk Ferentz wins and wins.

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Can’t figure out Sparty. MSU trailed Illinois, 20-7, at halftime before rallying to force overtime. MSU is 2-4, 0-3. Nebraska roughed up MSU, 31-13. The next week, MSU goes to Madison and loses to Wisconsin, 31-3.



Such is rebuilding.

Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland (2-4, 0-3) was crushed in Columbus by Ohio State, 45-16. Nebraska defeated Maryland, 31-13.

And in other Big Ten action …

USC shut down the Penn State whiteout game with a 31-23 win. USC is another team that is hard to figure. The Trojans (6-1, 3-1) struggled but won at Rutgers, lost at home to Oregon, and just got by Washington. The Huskers don’t play USC this season.



Nebraska also doesn’t play Penn State (3-3, 0-3) in 2026. Penn State doesn’t look like its normal self, which once meant a solid running attack, enough passing and an immovable defense.

Penn State is off to a 3-3 start under new coach Matt Campbell after a loss to USC on Saturday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New coach Matt Campbell, who came to Happy Valley from Iowa State and brought his quarterback, Rocco Becht and a bunch of other Cyclones, doesn’t seem to adjusting well to the Big Ten. Penn State has lost three consecutive games.

What’s up with Purdue? The Boilermakers are coming off three consecutive losing seasons — 2-10, 1-1 and 4-8. This year seems different. Purdue (3-3, 2-1) stunned Minnesota, 41-13, on Saturday. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) was coming off an emotional, 20-14 win over Michigan.

Purdue sophomore running back Fame Ijeboi, who played at Minnesota the last two years, gained 195 yards on the ground against the Gophers.



Nebraska doesn’t play either Purdue or Minnesota this season.

Northwestern (4-1, 1-1) kept rolling, this time a 45-14 win over visiting Ball State. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has the Wildcats averaging 35.4 points per game. No Northwestern for the Huskers this season.



Michigan and Wisconsin also had byes.

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