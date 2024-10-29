All Huskers

College Football Analyst Praises Nebraska's 'Cultural Shift' With Matt Rhule

Josh Pate of the "Josh Pate College Football Show" on CSB Sports commented during his show on Sunday night that he believes coach Matt Rhule has Nebraska football heading in the right direction and that the 'seed sprouted' against Ohio State Saturday.

Austin Jacobsen

In this story:

Matt Rhule has continued to build belief in Nebraska football's turnaround nationally beginning this past off-season. However, another college football analyst agrees with the Huskers' coach postgame comments following a tough loss at No. 4 Ohio State Saturday.

Josh Pate of CBS Sports and the host of the "Josh Pate College Football Show" shared on Sunday night that he believed "something important may have happened for Matt Rhule and Nebraska" during their 21-17 defeat in Columbus. The host shared an over-three minute clip to his social media, sharing Rhule's postgame comments in the loss to the Buckeyes.

"I felt like a lot of the things we talk about took hold today," Rhule said. "That to me... I feel relieved. I feel despondent that we lost the game, I thought we were going to win the game. I feel beat up for the guys. I know when I say these things, people will take them the wrong way."

Pate recognized that Rhule's comments may have meant more than what was said by the Huskers' coach. The college football analyst shared that "most people who heard that really had it stand out to them." He continued, saying that the Huskers were prepared and ready for a breakthrough at Columbus.

"They preached certain things this past week, and for that matter they preached certain things in that program about process oriented thinking over result oriented thinking," Pate said. "They lost a game yesterday - sucks. What he's saying, I think - and having been around Matt Rhule a little bit, is (they have) been preaching, preaching, preaching. We've planted a seed, we've watered, we've cultivated, we finally saw it sprout to the surface (against Ohio State)."

The show host added that the result "was not what we wanted" in the moment, but that the loss could be a springboard to future successes.

"He's talking about an entire philosophical and cultural shift in a program. He's talking about a collection of humans; players, administration, staff, just top to bottom," Pate said. "If you can get a bunch of people who can perform at a high level... to shift the way they fought their whole lives in some cases - from just focusing on outcome to focusing on process, you have unlocked the key to sustainable success."

Pate continued that "most people don't understand it" when it comes to building a winning culture and program. He continued by referencing Rhule's track record at Temple and Baylor and the success built within those programs, crediting the coach to be worth "millions of dollars."

The college football analyst then went the opposite direction, stating the opposing process is why players across the sport "wash out all the time." Pate closed his thoughts by wanting fans and college football programs to bookmark the coach's thoughts and the loss for when Nebraska turns the corner.

"Let's just tuck that away because it could be that they do big things in 2025 and no one remembers that Saturday in Columbus. I will probably be harkening back to that because if they end up winning down the road, it is probably due in large part to some things that he is claiming that started to take hold this week. Which, ironically, took place in a loss," Pate said.

Nebraska will put Pate's faith and Rhule's program building to the test on Saturday at home against UCLA at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff in Lincoln is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT.

