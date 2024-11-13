Nebraska Volleyball Signs Five for 2025
Nebraska volleyball has signed its latest class of recruits, this time bringing in five new additions.
Coach John Cook made the announcement Wednesday as the Huskers are bringing in some of the top talent in the nation. The new additions are Campbell Flynn (Rochester Hills, Mich.), opposite hitter Ryan Hunter (Charlotte, N.C.), libero Keri Leimbach (Lincoln, Neb.), middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), and outside hitter Teraya Sigler (Scottsdale, Ariz.).
Flynn, Hunter, Leimbach and Sigler will enroll in January.
Below are bios for each signee from Nebraska Athletics along with coach Cook's thoughts.
Campbell Flynn, 6-3, Setter, Rochester Hills, Mich. (Mercy High School/Legacy Volleyball Club)
- Was a member of the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia
- Also represented the U.S. Girls U21 team at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships in Mexico, placing sixth
- Named Gatorade Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year following her junior season at Mercy High School
- Led the Marlins to the Michigan Division 1 state championship as a junior in 2023
- Recorded 553 assists, 137 digs and 124 kills despite missing 15 matches in her junior season to represent Team USA
- Is a two-time Michigan Division 1 first-team all-state selection
- Played club volleyball for Legacy Volleyball Club, one of the top teams in the nation for her age group
- Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January
- One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List
- Selected to the Junior Volleyball Associatoin All-National Team for the class of 2025
- Ranked as the No. 1 setter recruit by PrepDig.com
Coach Cook: "Campbell is an extremely talented setter who plays with a poised demeanor on the court. She's got the calm presence you look for in a setter and never gets too high or too low. At 6-3, Campbell is a taller, left-handed setter. She's very physical and athletic and can make sets from anywhere on the court. Her setting can be unpredictable for defenses in that way. Campbell is very active at the net, almost like another attacker out there at times. Campbell has been a setter for multiple U.S. Youth National Teams and led her high school to a state championship. Her decision-making and leadership will be a great benefit to our program. We've been watching Campbell since she was 12 or 13 years old and she's always wanted to be a Husker."
Ryan Hunter, 6-2, Opposite Hitter, Charlotte, N.C. (Cox Mill High School/Triangle Volleyball Club)
- As a junior at Cox Mill High School in 2023, averaged 4.3 kills per set and hit .317 with 169 digs, 51 blocks and 49 aces, as the Chargers finished runner-up at the North Carolina 4A state tournament
- Was the Charlotte Observer North Carolina Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection
- Played her sophomore season at Mallard Creek High School and led the team with 3.9 kills per set and had 163 digs, 72 aces and 54 blocks
- Selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the class of 2025
- Trained at the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program
- Missed her senior season due to an injury
- Played club volleyball up a year for Triangle VC
- Was named to the PrepVolleyball.com 18U Club All-American Watch List
- Sister, Keimaya, played at North Carolina from 2014-17
- Ranked as the No. 3 opposite hitter recruit by PrepDig.com
Coach Cook: "Ryan is a left-handed opposite hitter and is a dynamic athlete. Ryan has a bubbly personality, but when the game starts she's an intense competitor. Ryan wants the ball in the big moments and likes to take the big swings. She can play six rotations and has a pretty good block already at this age, which is important for a right side. Ryan was invovled in competitive dance growing up and didn't start playing volleyball seriously until just a few years ago. She has been working extremely hard to come back from an unfortunate injury last spring at a club tournament."
Keri Leimbach, 5-4, DS/Libero, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Lutheran High School/Nebraska ONE)
- Won four state championships at Lincoln Lutheran High School, one in Class C1 and three in Class C2
- As a senior at Lincoln Lutheran in 2024, averaged 6.0 digs per set with 54 service aces for the Warriors, who went 35-3 and won the program's fourth state title in a row
- For her high school career, averaged 5.3 digs per set and served 244 aces
- Surpassed the 2,000 career digs mark in the first round of the 2024 state tournament and finished her career with 2,063 career digs
- Was a four-time first-team all-state selection
- Named to the AVCA All-America Watch List in 2024
- Played club volleyball for Nebraska ONE
- Was a PrepVolleyball.com 17U club third-team All-America selection in 2024
- Ranked as the top prospect out of Nebraska by PrepDig.com
- Pronounced LIME-bock
Coach Cook: "Keri is a homegrown Nebraska girl who loves the school and the state. She's always dreamed of being a Husker. Keri is a 5-4 libero but she plays with big range and personality. Her floor defense is exceptional, as she passed 2,000 career digs in high school. Keri is also a great passer. She's calm and consistent on the court but not afraid to speak up and be fiery when it's needed. Keri is a proven winner with four state championships in high school. We're excited to have her come in and help us continue to be elite in the back row."
Manaia Ogbechie, 6-3, Middle Blocker, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif. (Oaks Christian High School/Sports Academy)
- Represented the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship in Honduras and was named the most valuable player after leading the U.S. to the gold medal
- As a senior at Oaks Christian High School, is averaging 3.3 kills per set with a .307 hitting percentage and 87 blocks
- In her junior season in 2023, helped the Lions win their conference and qualify for the CIF Division I state tournament by averaging 2.6 kills per set and hitting .387 with 119 total blocks
- Was named California Division 2 first-team all-state in 2022 and 2023, as well as an NCSAA First-Team All-American both years
- Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January
- One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List
- Selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the class of 2025
- Played club volleyball for Sports Academy
- Father, Nkem, played football at Stanford, and aunt, Kaego, was a Hall of Fame volleyball student-athlete at Harvard
- Pronounced ma-NY-yah o-BAY-chay
Coach Cook: "Manaia flew a little bit under the radar in the recruiting process until later in her high school career, but we are thrilled she's going to be a Husker. A 6-3 middle blocker, Manaia is very dynamic and has the ability to change a game with her offense. Manaia can touch 10 feet, 6 inches already and we're excited to see how she can develop in our strength and conditioning program. Manaia's a great, versatile athlete and a powerful attacker and blocker. She has grown a lot as a player in the USA Youth Development Programs. The other impressive thing about Manaia is that school is extremely important to her and her family, and she has very high professional goals and wants to double major in marketing and management."
Teraya Sigler, 6-3, Outside Hitter, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Horizon High School/Arizona Storm Volleyball Club)
- Was a member of the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia, as well as at the 2023 NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup
- Also represented the U.S. Girls U21 team at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship in Canada
- Named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year and The Arizona Republic Player of the Year following her junior season at Horizon High School in which she led the state in kills with 614 (5.2 per set) and was an All-Arizona selection as the Huskies won their third straight Arizona 5A state title
- Had 30 kills in Horizon's 3-2 state championship win in 2023
- A MaxPreps.com second-team All-American in 2023, also totaled 58 blocks, 50 assists and 40 aces
- In her senior season in 2024, is averaging 5.7 kills per set with a .371 hitting percentage, along with 54 service aces, as the Huskies get set for the Arizona 5A state semifinals on Thursday
- Started her high school career at Phoenix Country Day, where she hit .542 as a freshman and averaged 5.6 kills per set to lead her team to an Arizona 2A state title
- Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January
- One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List
- Played club volleyball for Arizona Storm and won back-to-back 16 Open and 17 Open national championships, earning MVP honors both years
- Ranked as the No. 1 overall and outside hitter prospect by PrepDig.com
Coach Cook: "Teraya has a heavy, heavy arm, but she's also a very good all-round six-rotation player. Teraya is an extremely physical outside hitter but also a great passer. She has amazing leadership skills and is a vocal leader who will be a voice in our gym from day one. Teraya has really good range with her shots, and she's a very smart attacker. She is just very skilled all-around as a player and has an incredible work ethic. Teraya has already performed on the biggest of stages with the U.S. Youth National Teams and with her club, AZ Storm. She will come into our gym with a great attitude and will be a fierce competitor on the pin."
