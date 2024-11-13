USC Football Unveils Throwback Uniforms for Saturday's Game vs. Nebraska
The USC Trojans will have a glimpse at their past during Saturday's home tilt against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
For homecoming, the USC football team announced on social media that the program would don retro uniforms to celebrate the USC 1972 national championship season. The Trojans posted to social media on Tuesday to give a preview of the squad's new threads.
The uniforms were modeled by current USC players, including running back Woody Marks, offensive lineman Emmanual Pregnon, receiver Duce Robinson, and cornerback Jaylin Smith. The throwback uniforms include the 1972 Trojan logo used during the season, and the uniform numbers on the shoulders are replaced by three stripes in USC's traditional cardinal and gold colors.
USC has not worn stripes since 2002 - the last time the team's uniforms were changed under coach Pete Carroll. The Trojans have stuck with the same design from the 1958-70 seasons since the 2002 season, and are one of a handful of programs nationally to not put players' names on the back of the jerseys.
The Trojans' new look could help provide a spark for USC, now sitting at 4-5 in the program's first season in the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans need two wins in their final three games to earn a bowl berth, while 5-4 Nebraska continues to seek one more win for its first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.
The conference matchup will be the a contest set between down-on-their-luck traditional powers. USC has won 11 national championships compared to Nebraska's five, and both programs are near the top of the all-time college football win list. The Huskers have an all-time mark of 922 wins ahead of USC's 879 victories.
The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX from Los Angeles, and kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST.
