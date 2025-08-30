Dave Feit: Complementary Football Helped Carry the Cornhuskers Past Cincy
Thursday night in Kansas City, "Nebraska did things to Cincinnati University."
That is a reference to an Omaha World-Herald headline from the last time these two teams met in 1906 (nearly 119 years ago). Unlike that first game (a 41-0 Nebraska win), the Cornhuskers did not "whip them all over the gridiron." The 2025 version was a close game that was in doubt until Malcolm Hartzog intercepted a pass in the end zone with 34 seconds left.
Back in 1906, the Buckeyes* from UC reportedly "never made a distance in a single instance."
*Cincinnati's teams did not become known as the "Bearcats" (a nickname for a binturong) until 1914, eight years after the first Nebraska game.
Much to the chagrin of the Blackshirts (and Husker fans) the Bearcats gained 202 yards on the ground, often in big chunks.
For fans expecting the patented Matt Rhule Year 3 Jump to look like an Andi Jackson spike, the sluggish start in front of a Husker-dominated crowd (and Taylor Swift!) had to look like a dud. Respectfully, I do not share these concerns.
I'm looking at the big picture, which is chock-full of promise:
- For the first time since 2003, NU won a season opener against a power conference opponent (they had lost their last five - or six, if you count the BYU game in 2015).
- The Huskers won a one-score game. As you may know, this has been a pain point for Nebraska.
- The runway is clear for a 3-0 start before playing Michigan in three weeks.
- Many of the newcomers Nebraska will rely upon this season got some experience… and things to build on.
Bottom line: Nebraska won. They played complementary football and did enough to walk out of the stadium with a W.
In their last 50 games (dating back to the start of 2021), Nebraska is 20-30. When the record is that far under .500, we judge things by only one question: "Did you win?" Things like "Was it pretty to look at?" are much farther down the list.
As is our first-game tradition, I encourage you to not overreact to anything you saw (or didn't see). A football season - much like a daylong tailgate - is a marathon, not a sprint.
Things I believe
The defense will be a work in progress.
As we sat in the traffic cluster that was the Truman Sports Complex parking lot, my buddies and I shared our concerns over Nebraska's defensive performance.
The Blackshirts gave up 6.7 yards per carry. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby had 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On Cincy's final touchdown drive, they gained a total of 50 yards on three straight runs. Nebraska did not record a sack and was credited with just one QB hurry. Overall, they did not seem to play with the fearless intensity associated with the Blackshirts name.
As I wrote here and here, I'm of the opinion that this defense will be a work in progress for a while. Nebraska has a new coordinator, new position coaches, new players, and multiple young guys making the jump from backup to starter. Heck - the 11th Blackshirt was not named until a day or two before the game because things were still up in the air.
And that's okay.
But let's look at the flipside: Sorsby - who looked like a poor man's version of 2023 Heinrich Haarberg - was 13-25 passing for just 69 yards. NU forced a three-and-out on three occasions. The defense recorded two takeaways. One led to a touchdown and the other iced the game.
Nebraska's next two games (Akron and Houston Christian) offer golden opportunities to get everybody on the same page.
One other note: be sure to recognize how Nebraska's two other phases helped to lift up the defense. The average starting field position for Cincinnati's drives was their own 29-yard line. That's special teams. And with the offense controlling early 40 minutes of the game, the Blackshirts were not asked to be out on the field all night long.
The gap between Emmett Johnson and the rest of the room might be wider than we expected.
Coming into the game, Nebraska's running backs not named Emmett Johnson had a combined total of eight carries for 14 yards and one touchdown at the FBS level.
After the game? Well… the new cumulative career totals are 10 carries for 12 yards. True freshman Isaiah Mozee lost two yards on his lone carry. Mekhi Nelson had one carry for no gain.
Look: the gap - both in experience and expectations - should not have been a surprise. But I was a little surprised by the disparity in touches. Between runs and receptions, EJ had the ball in his hands 32 times. Mozee and Nelson combined for three (Mozee gained two yards on a push pass).
Let's also acknowledge the opposition. In his all-red uniform, Cincy's Dontay Corleone looked like the world's largest fire hydrant and played like somebody who will be in the NFL for a decade. Corleone was credited with just one tackle, but he dictated a lot of what Nebraska did offensively.*
*I'd love to see a breakdown of NU's rushing numbers when Corleone was in versus when he was on the sidelines. It felt like much of Johnson's success came when big No. 2 was not in the game.
I don't expect to learn much more in the next two weeks, but I do hope the younger guys get plenty of snaps and touches.
Nebraska introduced some intriguing wrinkles and personnel groups.
On Nebraska's first drive of the second quarter, the Huskers had a third-and-1 from their own 25. The offense lined up in the "tush push" formation made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles. Heinrich Haarberg - a quarterback turned tight end - took the snap and bulled forward for two yards.
First down Nebraska.
A similar scenario unfolded early in the third quarter. Haarberg ran the tush push (with Raiola lined up as the running back in a three-point stance) for another first down. I expect we'll see a fair amount of that play, especially if the interior of the offensive line (Henry Lutovsky, Justin Evans and Rocco Spindler) can get a push… or if the fullbacks behind Haarberg can give him a brotherly shove.
Speaking of fullbacks… Last year, defensive tackle Ty Robinson got some snaps as a lead blocker near the goal line. On Thursday, 270-pound defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt lined up a fullback for a second-quarter play.
When Nebraska punted for the first time, all eyes were Aussie punter Archie Wilson - mine included. But the next time, I noticed that one of his three personal protectors in the backfield was Haarberg.
I don't know when or where special teams coordinator in going to unleash a fake punt with Haarberg running, throwing or catching the ball. But it's going to be fun to watch. All of these wrinkles show me Nebraska is looking to utilize its talent however is necessary to win.
Things I don't know
Did special teams win this game?
I'm not sure if I've typed that sentence since De'Mornay Pierson-El was still in school. If you can remember the last time Nebraska could legitimately say that, speak now.
But I think it's true.
With Archie Wilson's right (and left!) feet, three of Nebraska's punts resulted in Bearcat drives starting inside the 20, with two starting at the nine. When the defense is working to find its footing, every yard counts.
Kyle Cunanan drilled a career-long 52-yard field goal to start the second quarter, his first kick as a Husker. As you likely noticed, the difference between a Husker win and trip to overtime was just three points. Heck, after 2024's kicking adventures, simply getting a successful snap, hold and kick feels like cause for a celebration.
Nebraska's return game wasn't stellar. Jacory Barney had two punt returns for three yards. Kenneth Williams returned two kickoffs, but neither made it past the 25-yard-line. Those aren't ideal numbers, but it is what NU has been working with for years.
Are Nebraska's fortunes in one-score games flipping?
Let's paint a scenario that will likely sound familiar: The team in red was plagued by penalties that killed drives. They struggled to convert third downs on offense. Defensively, they could not get off the field on third down. They had not one, but TWO gift-wrapped opportunities for defensive scores and couldn't even muster a single turnover. Meanwhile, the red team gave the ball away twice. One was converted into a touchdown right before halftime. Their second turnover was the final nail in their own coffin.
Nobody reading this is shocked that the red team lost. I don't care how long the opponent lets you hang around, that is a recipe for a painful loss.
But here's the twist: On Thursday, the red team was Cincinnati.
Don't look now, but the Huskers have come out with a W in a one-score game opportunity for the second time in a row. While it feels like that hasn't happened since 1989, NU last did it in 2019. You have to go back to Mike Riley era (2015-2016) to find the last time NU won three one-score game opportunities in a row. For a team that seems to play a ton of one-score games (14 of Rhule's 26 games), this would be a welcome change to their reputation.
Considering that the Huskers are still 4-10 in one-score games under Rhule, I'm in no hurry to declare the "groin kick era" over. As we talked about in the Preseason Questions column, there's a debate to be had on if a "law of averages" bump is a) real or b) due to come NU's way.
But two straight is a welcome sign.
When will the Huskers play in Kansas City again?
That was a blast. Nebraskans took over Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday (as well as the hotels, BBQ restaurants and bars). Of the 72,884 fans in attendance, I would estimate that close to 70,000 were Husker fans. My tickets were in the lower bowl and I was impressed by how got loud in there. The Bearcats had three false starts and often operated out of a silent count in their "home" game.
Between the gorgeous weather, tremendous tailgating and more, this was a generational road trip. It was one of Husker Nation's best showings since the Notre Dame takeover in 2000.
So, when can we do it again?
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that the Huskers are "welcome back anytime." Perhaps Nebraska (with help from the Chiefs) can arrange another nonconference "home and home" series - one game in Lincoln, one at Arrowhead with the opponent cashing in on the unrivaled passion of Husker fans. Revenue sharing has forced schools look for cash wherever they can find it. That said, I'm not sure how many schools, coaches or fan bases would sign up for that.
I preface this by saying I don't think this will happen. But it's a good hypothetical question: Let's say Troy Dannen wanted to do an extensive renovation of Memorial Stadium or - gasp! - a complete rebuild. Could Arrowhead become a temporary Husker home for a season or two?
As crazy as that sounds, there is precedent for it. Last season, the Kansas Jayhawks played four of their six "home" games at Arrowhead. The two others were played at Children's Mercy Park, home of the Sporting Kansas City soccer team.
I know, I know. This is a) wildly speculative, b) likely not happening anytime soon - especially considering that Dannen recently said the stadium project is on hold, and c) would really ruffle some feathers. Playing in Arrowhead every few years would be fun. But I would not be a lover of doing it multiple times in a season.
But 102-year-old stadiums don't last forever.
Huskerigami Update
A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.
Final score: 20-17
Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened five times before. The first time was a 1972 loss at UCLA that snapped a 32-game unbeaten streak. The most recent was a controversial 2023 loss at Michigan State.
5 Things I loved
- Emmett Johnson. He was an unstoppable workhorse, with 108 yards rushing and 27 yards receiving. A sequence that impressed me: One play after Johnson dropped an outlet pass that hit him in the hands, he broke loose over the left side for 16 yards, lowering his shoulder into a Bearcat defender. A combined 32 touches is not a sustainable load over the course of a season, but EJ proved he can do it if needed.
- Archie Wilson. A week ago, Wilson watched the Kansas City Chiefs play a preseason game at Arrowhead. It was the first American football game - at any level - he had ever attended. You'd never know Thursday's game was his first ever as a player. Ignore the 36.8-yard average. Focus on where his kicks landed: the 9-yard line, the 14, and the 9. In the tailgates, I saw a woman wearing a No. 83 Wilson jersey. When was the last time you saw anybody wearing a punter's jersey? His folklore only grows.
- Luke Lindenmeyer. Across his 13 games in 2024, the former walk-on from La Vista had five receptions for 50 yards. On Thursday night, he had five receptions for 47 yards and was inches from his first career touchdown. He was also a productive blocker in the run game.
- Dylan Raiola. Raiola played well, completing 79% of his 42 passes for 243 yards with no interceptions. He wasn't perfect - a few throws were behind his receivers, and I really want him to slide anytime he leaves the pocket - but he did a good job keeping the offense moving evermore toward the end zone. His calm and poise - especially playing in front of Patrick Mahomes in his stadium - impress me.
- Malcolm Hartzog. With the game on the line, Cincinnati chose to pick on Hartzog instead of Ceyair Wright. When Hartzog was flagged for defensive holding, that looked like a smart choice. But the Blackshirts baited a throw into double coverage, which Hartzog intercepted to end the game.
Honorable mention: Williams Nwaneri, Donovan Jones, Kyle Cunanan, Kevin Gallic, Kamdyn Koch, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, DeShon Singleton, Dasan McCullough, Dane Key, Nyziah Hunter, Kyle Crooks, Kansas City barbecue, and every Husker fan who made the trip to KC but didn't get out of the lot until after midnight.
5 Areas for improvement
- Run defense. The Huskers got gashed at times. The defensive line seemed to get bullied and the linebackers tended to over-pursue. I'm still not overreacting to the first game, but this is definitely one to watch.
- Pass rush. Zero sacks. One quarterback hurry. Very, very little pressure. Maybe that was by design - Sorsby was a much better runner than passer. Maybe it was symptomatic of other issues. Again, this is on the watch list.
- Backup running backs. Was the lack of production due to lack of opportunities, or was the lack of opportunities due to a lack of confidence in their abilities? Regardless, I would love it if Johnson has fewer than 15 touches in each of the next two games. Feed the backups and see who wants to own the No. 2 job.
- Explosive plays. Nebraska's longest play was a 24-yard pass from Raiola to Nyziah Hunter. While a handful of plays went for a dozen or more yards, Nebraska never had a true big play. That's partly a result of the defense Cincy was playing, partly due to Nebraska's willingness to grind out long drives, and partly due to NU's inability to break tackles or make a run after catching the ball. If Nebraska is finishing long, sustained drives with touchdowns, nobody cares. But when they stall or settle for field goals, this matters more.
- Swifties. After the game, Nebraska's social media team posted an edit of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement photo. Kelce (a Cincinnati alum) was replaced by Herbie Husker, with the caption "change of plans." I thought it was topical and humorous postgame tweet. However, the "Swifties" - an online army of Swift's loyal and passionate fans, who think of themselves as a militant security force for the tortured poet’s department - disagreed. Outraged (for reasons I don't quite understand), they swamped the comments, allegedly doxed the Huskers’ social media manager, and made threats. The post was deleted from all platforms. Poor Herbie will be now left at the altar. Such is the life of a showgirl.*
*Author's note: As a show of goodwill from Husker Nation to the Swifties, I have included the names of all 12 of Ms. Swift's studio albums in this column - in chronological order. Let's shake off this bad blood and coexist peacefully.
