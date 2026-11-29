"Nebraska athletics has an Iowa problem. Especially in the men's sports. It must be priority one to beat them in everything. Enough is enough."



Those words are from a tweet sent by Nate Rohr in March 2026 (after a different painful loss to Iowa). In a follow-up post, Rohr (the Memorial Stadium public address announcer, voice of Nebraska softball, and KLIN radio sports director) made his case:

Iowa has dominated NU across multiple sports for several years.*

In the majority of those sports, NU has more resources and/or better facilities.

Despite the results, some Husker fans tend to look down their noses at Iowa.

*Husker fans, hold onto your butts for this next part.



I took a look at Nebraska's performance against Iowa in the five biggest sports (alphabetically: baseball, basketball (men's and women's), football, and volleyball*) over Nebraska's time in the Big Ten Conference (2011 - present).

*Hello Iowa fans reading this! I'll save you the rage tweet where you note that - on the eastern side of the Missouri River - wrestling is much bigger than volleyball. While we can certainly debate which sport is exploding in popularity and which is… not, I'd hope we can both acknowledge the primary motivator for including one sport over the other is largely due to our preferred school's success in said sport.



I didn't bother to research how Nebraska has done against Iowa in wrestling since joining the B1G, but I know it isn't great. Whatever it is, I'd wager it is better than Iowa volleyball's record against NU (0-29, with Iowa winning just three of the 90 sets played). Let's set those two sports off to the side and keep going.

Overall, Nebraska is 46-72 (.390) against Iowa since entering the conference. But if you think that is bad, just wait.



On November 30, 2014, then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst uttered these immortal words after firing Bo Pelini: "In the final analysis," Eichorst said, "I had to evaluate where Iowa was." Those 11 words are where things for Nebraska went from bad to worse.

Take a look:

Football: 3-1 before, 1-11 after.

Men's basketball: 2-3 before, 7-14 after.

Baseball: 6-4 before, 14-19 after (including a three-game sweep in 2026).

Women's basketball: 8-0 before, 5-20 after.

Collectively, that is 19-8 before, and 27-64 after.

Yikes.



Okay, we've identified the issue. But now what? This is where I'm torn. Obviously, I want to beat Iowa in each and every game, match, and meet. But I can already hear the folks in my mentions yelling "Our standards have to be higher than Iowa!" I completely agree with that. Nebraska fans want their roads to lead to championships, not Council Bluffs.

I don't believe Nebraska needs to undergo a department-wide, Manhattan Project-esque endeavor to have more success against Iowa. There's no need to ban the color yellow or the letter "I" from the athletic department.

But I do think NU needs to acknowledge and address one simple fact: Iowa wants to beat Nebraska much more than the Huskers want to beat the Hawkeyes.

Shawn Eichorst was Nebraska's athletic director from January 2013 to September 2017. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of NU's 15 seasons in the Big 12 were spent without a true 24/7/365 rival. The annual NU-OU rivalry died in 1997. Yes, Nebraska had some miscellaneous unpleasantries with the other border schools (Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Missouri) in various sports for a few years at a time. But nothing ever rose to the level of year-round hatred in every sport. Colorado was the closest, but I can assure you the juice wasn't there for NU-CU basketball in the day.

Now, Nebraska has found somebody who truly hates them all day, every day. From what I have seen, the vast majority of Husker fans are more than willing to reciprocate. But the general consensus from NU players and coaches - regardless of sport - is that Iowa is just another game. It is clear that our neighbors to the east feel differently.

Nebraska wants to win a game. Iowa wants to beat Nebraska. There is a difference, and you can see it play out across multiple sports. Volleyball is currently the only sport where the talent gap is too big to be bridged by hatred. Football, as we have seen for the last decade, has been unable to match the Hawkeyes' fire.

Nebraska's Iowa problem needs to get fixed. If for no other reason than because saying this many nice things about Iowa is making me nauseous.

Things I believe

2027 is College Football Playoffs or bust for Matt Rhule.

Let's start with a fact before getting into the opinions: If the 24-team playoff were in effect this season, Nebraska likely would have clinched an at-large spot with a win.

Nebraska entered the game ranked No. 25 by the committee, and I believe a road win over the No. 13 team would be enough to get them into the field. But, alas, the mega expanded playoffs don't begin until 2027.

This Nebraska team - warts and all - wasn't far off from what will likely be the new standard for a successful season. And that's before we get into the "what ifs" of the Indiana, Oregon, and Washington losses.

Not surprisingly, Matt Rhule is taking a lot of criticism over the Iowa loss. As some predicted, the same trust issues that started to boil over after Illinois have come back to the surface after the next loss.

Like it or not, Rhule IS going to be Nebraska's head coach in 2027. Yes, a bowl loss (which would drop NU to 7-6) would be nearly impossible to spin as progress - especially when the off-season looks like it will bring at least one new coordinator. But as bowl games become more and more meaningless, I struggle to find a scenario where a bowl loss leads to Rhule being fired.

I find myself at the same place I was with Fred Hoiberg entering the 2023-24 season. I've seen some potential, and I've seen some ugly losses. Now it is time to put up or shut up. You may remember that the 2023-24 Huskers went to the NCAA Tournament.

If Rhule can get to the playoffs in 2027, I say he will have earned the right to stick around. If he falls short - even as the soon-to-be dreaded 25th place team - I'll climb on board with those who say he needs to go.

I suspect I'm not the first person to say this, and I guarantee that I won't be the last. But that needs to be the expectation for 2027.

Nebraska was doing their best to "out-Iowa" Iowa… until they weren't.

It appeared as if Nebraska's game plan on Friday was to "out-Iowa" Iowa. Run with power. Move the chains with play-action passes to the tight ends. Play a stifling defense, and be strong on special teams. Iowa has been doing that for a long, long time.

Throughout the first half and part of the third quarter, Nebraska was executing the plan well. Jamal Rule had 67 yards rushing. Tight ends Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson had a combined seven catches for 80 yards. The defense was - for the most part - keeping Iowa's offense in check.

Heck, even the traditional roles were starting to reverse. An Iowa player was flagged for a dumb, 15-yard foul, giving the Huskers first down at the Iowa 13! The Hawkeyes muffed a punt, which was recovered by NU!

But each of these breaks led to a turning point in the game. On the play following the penalty, Anthony Colandrea collided with Rule in the backfield, dropping the ball. Iowa's recovery was Nebraska's first lost fumble of the 2026 season, comprising 832 offensive plays.

After the muffed punt, Nebraska gained two yards on three plays. Not trusting their field goal operation from 52 yards, the Huskers went for it on fourth-and-eight. Colandrea's pass was batted away. Iowa drove down the field to score the first of their 21 points in the second half.

For the record, I liked NU's strategy. But as has been the case so many times this season, the execution was the issue.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I think we're done with the "Glenn Thomas should just keep the OC job" conversation.

After scoring 31 points in last week's upset of Ohio State, there was considerable buzz in the fan base about removing the "interim" tag from Glenn Thomas's role as interim offensive coordinator.

To me, the groundswell of support felt very reactionary. It reminded me a lot of the movement to make Mickey Joseph the full-time head coach in 2023 after he beat two mediocre teams. The Thomas offense looked good against the football tire fire that is Rutgers, and arguably the worst Ohio State team since 2011. But how would NU fare against a stout defense in front of a raucous crowd?

I don't want to completely shut the door on Thomas's candidacy - assuming he is interested in the job to begin with. Thomas has brought the closest thing to an identity Husker fans have seen in years, and is doing it in a style that fans tend to enjoy.

But seven points and 260 yards of total offense is NOT going to get it done - especially when the defense is playing short-handed. Nebraska needs to score points.

During his press conference in the week of the Iowa game, Matt Rhule was asked about Thomas becoming the full-time coordinator. Rhule danced around the answer in a way that suggested (to me, at least) that he'd rather go outside the program. It remains to be seen if he hires the next Rob Aurich or the next Dana Holgorsen.

Things I don't know

Why did Nebraska throw deep on second-and-one?

The situation: During their two-minute drive at the end of the first half, Nebraska had second-and-one from the Iowa 42. There were 52 seconds left in the half, and NU had two timeouts remaining.

From the shotgun, Anthony Colandrea threw a deep ball from the left hash to the right sideline. The ball hung in the air and it was intercepted by Iowa, killing the NU scoring threat.

It felt like an unnecessary deep shot when NU was moving the ball well. Heck, they could have run Jamal Rule, picked up the first down, and/or gotten him out of bounds and kept matriculating down the field. In college football, where the clock stops after first downs at the end of half, 52 seconds is an eternity, especially if you have two timeouts in your pocket.

I'll be the first to note that given NU's kicking woes, they were 100% playing for a touchdown as opposed to being willing to settle for a 40- to 45-yard field goal. If the pass was completed, the Huskers would have been set up the Huskers near the 10. I'll also note that it appeared as if NU's intended receiver (Jacory Barney, Jr.) was held while the ball was in the air, which impacted his ability to jump for a true 50-50 ball.

But if I could have a redo on any play from the first half, this would be the one.

What if Nebraska had a kicker it could trust?

The good news is that Nebraska didn't miss any field goals on Friday, and their lone PAT attempt was good. The bad news is that Nebraska's lack of trust in its kicking game had a negative impact on the game.

During Nebraska's two-minute drive at the end of the first half, there is a case to be made that NU's deep shot on second-and-one was at least partially influenced by the knowledge that John Hohl and Kyle Cunanan are a combined 7 of 16 on the season, with a long of 42. OC Glenn Thomas likely felt like that drive was touchdown or bust.

But the biggest impact was in the third quarter after NU recovered the muffed punt. NU's drive was a dud, but they still had fourth-and-eight from the Iowa 35. That's a 52-yard field goal. That distance is far from an automatic kick in college football, but I'll note that both of NU's kickers have made field goals from 52 yards (or more) in their career.

Nebraska's lack of a reliable place kicker has negatively impacted this team all season. It has cost the Huskers points, field position, and momentum and has hampered their play-calling and decision making. Getting a kicker needs to be one of the top portal priorities.

Why didn't (or couldn't) Colandrea run effectively?

In the game, Anthony Colandrea was credited with six carries for -12 yards. His longest run was just three yards. Friday's game is now tied with a 2023 loss to Virginia Tech for the third-worst rushing day in his 45-game career. I guarantee none of the 69,250 fans in attendance expected Iowa's Hank Brown to beat Colandrea's rushing total by 60 yards.

I cannot decide if he didn't want to run, if he couldn't, or something else.

On many downs, Iowa deployed a spy on Colandrea, tracking his movements and coming in for a tackle if he tried to run. But Nebraska has seen that tactic before, and Colandrea has still been able to be an effective option.

On Friday, something seemed different. There were a few plays where it looked like Colandrea had the potential to make something happen, only to be tripped up or run down.

It was a puzzling development in a game full of question marks and what-ifs.

Huskerigami Update

A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.



Final score: 31-7



Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened six times before. The first time was a 1971 win over No. 9 Colorado. In that game, Nebraska recovered a muffed punt in the third quarter. Except the 1971 team converted theirs into a touchdown. The most recent 31-7 was a 2003 win over Utah State. Kicker David Dyches made four field goals in the game.

5 Things I loved

Jamal Rule. The biggest bright spot of the day. Rule ran hard, found creases, and worked for yards, finishing with 18 carries for 108 yards and Nebraska's lone touchdown. I'm guessing there are a few play calls the staff wishes could change into Rule runs. Luke Lindenmeyer. How long has it been since the best tight end on the field in a Nebraska - Iowa game had an "N" on his helmet? Lindenmeyer had another strong game, leading the Huskers with six catches for 63 yards. Dylan Parrott. As a 10-year-old, Parrott - an Iowa native - spent four months in the children's hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium receiving treatment for a Burkitt lymphoma tumor the size of a softball. Now cancer-free, the senior was a game captain, and led the team in the very cool "Iowa Wave" tradition. Parrott also picked up a solo tackle - his second of the season - in the fourth quarter. Williams Nwaneri. He's been so close to so many sacks this season that it was great to see him get one on a bull rush. His best games are still to come. Archie Wilson. Longtime readers will know it is a bad sign when the punter's name ends up here. But Wilson held his own with a 45.0 average on five kicks, putting three inside the 20.

Honorable mention: Danny Odem III, Dwayne McDougle III, Kade Pietrzak, Jamir Conn, Carter Nelson, Quinn Clark, only two penalties, the Big Ten Replay command center, Thanksgiving leftovers at halftime, Nebraska volleyball, Nebrasketball, the kids and families in the Children's Hospital, and the two heroes recognized during the game (but not the stupid Heroes trophy, nor its corporate sponsor).

5 Areas for improvement

Middle Eight. The last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third was where NU lost the game. A two-minute drive ended in an interception, and NU's opening possession of the third quarter ended in a red-zone fumble. Missing out on those 7-14 points changed the complexion of the game. Tackling. Nebraska easily had its worst tackling performance of the Rob Aurich era. Iowa players seemed to avoid tackles all day long, but few were more frustrating than their QB evading THREE Huskers on his way into the end zone. Yard/down awareness. Receivers (and tight ends), if it is third (or fourth) down and your team needs five yards, run your route for six, not four. Twice, NU failed to convert a critical, drive-extending down because their receiver caught the ball short of the sticks. Resiliency. When things started to go sideways in the second half, Nebraska really struggled to pull out of its tailspin. The CBS crew. The TV crew of Rich Waltz, Adam Breneman, and Brian Kelly was a rough hang. Between Waltz's voice and cadence (which reminded me of Christopher Walken), Kelly's nasal tone, and Breneman stepping over everything, it was a crew more fitting of late-night CBS Sports Network affair than a nationally televised Black Friday game with very few games going on at the same time. When Kelly said (and I quote) "Nebraska has been great at special teams," I knew it was time to sync up with the Huskers Radio broadcast.

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