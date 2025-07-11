Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 48 – Scott Livingston
Dave Feit is counting down the days until the start of the 2025 season by naming the best Husker to wear each uniform number, as well as one of his personal favorites at that number. For more information about the series, click here. To see more entries, click here.
Greatest Husker to wear 48: Scott Livingston, Kicker/Punter, 1983-1984
Honorable Mention: Stephen Hokuf, Harold Hutchinson
Also worn by: Mike Anderson, Jamie Burrow, Brent Evans, Erik Evans, Jeff Hansen, Bruce Hauge, Micah Heibel, Tyler Legate, Lane McCallum, Andy Sand, MJ Sherman, John Starkebaum, Pete Tatman
Dave’s Fave: Jamie Burrow, Linebacker, 1997-2001
What is the easiest job in football?
The backup quarterback is often the most popular guy on the team, but what about somebody who regularly gets in the game? A Santino Panico-style fair catch specialist? Maybe, but there’s still a lot of pressure to make the catch with gunners bearing down on you.
How about punter for a prolific offense? That seems like a pretty stress-free gig.
That was Scott Livingston in 1983. With the “Scoring Explosion” averaging 52 points a game, Livingston did not have a heavy workload as a punter. There was a two-game stretch (Colorado and Kansas State) where he punted just one time. He probably didn’t even break a sweat in some games. When he was called upon to punt, Livingston was pretty darn good. His 42.1-yard average in 1984 led the Big Eight and earned him all-conference honors.
Since he wasn’t getting much action as a punter, Livingston also worked as a placekicker. Even splitting attempts with Dave Schneider, Livingston had more PAT makes (35) than punts (34). He led the 1983 team in field goals made (two) and attempted (three).
And yet, Livingston’s most famous kick is the one he never got to attempt: a potential PAT at the end of the 1984 Orange Bowl that would have tied the game. A make would have given Nebraska at least a share of a national championship.
Instead, Livingston watched from the sidelines as Tom Osborne elected to go for two points and the win.
***
In doing this exercise, I’ve discovered that many of my favorite players spent a decent chunk of their Nebraska career as a backup. It’s not that I do not or cannot appreciate a star – I certainly have enjoyed the careers of many of Nebraska’s greats.
But I think I respect the effort, dedication and patience needed to persevere for three or four years behind other players. It would be easy – especially in today’s game – to pout, transfer or quit when you’re buried on the depth chart. So, I’ve always appreciated the players who busted their ass all week to be in position for a handful of snaps at the end of a 56-14 blowout. That’s one of the reasons I never leave a game early. I want to see the backups. Part of it is wanting to see who is waiting in the wings, but part is seeing who will make the most of their opportunities.
When a guy works his way up to the second string, I’m curious to see what he looks like on the field. Is he up to task? Is there a gap between him and the starter, or could he play if injuries struck?
Jamie Burrow is a good example of this kind of player.
A four-year letterman, he backed up Carlos Polk at middle linebacker for several years. I was excited when Burrow had a scoop-and-score touchdown against Missouri in 2000. It was validation of what I had been seeing on special teams and late in games: He was a good player capable of a bigger role.
After Polk went to the NFL, Burrow got the opportunity to start in 2001. Twice, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. In the epic 2001 game against Oklahoma, Burrow had 17 tackles. His fourth-quarter sack ended OU’s comeback hopes. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and helped lead the Blackshirts to the Rose Bowl.
You may not know this, but Jamie is part of a family with deep Husker roots. His little brother Dan – a safety – also played for the Huskers.
Their dad, Jimmy, played at Nebraska in the 1970s and later was a graduate assistant under Frank Solich. When Solich went to Ohio University, the elder Burrow followed. Jim was Solich’s defensive coordinator at Ohio from 2005-2018.
Jamie and Dan Burrow have a kid brother who had some success as a college quarterback. I forget where he ended up playing. I think their mascot is the Tigers or Bengals – something cat-related.
I wonder if Nebraska ever tried to recruit him. If they evaluated him, did they think he was better than what they had?
Who knows?
It’s too bad it didn’t work out. I would have enjoyed watching another Burrow come off the bench to help Nebraska win games.
