'Gonna Be Shot Out of a Cannon This Year': Matt Rhule Details Conversation with DeShon Singleton on Return
Nebraska defensive back DeShon Singleton had an opportunity to pursue a professional career this year.
Instead, a conversation with family and a sit-down with the head coach at a local breakfast spot have Singleton poised for a big year in Lincoln.
"The turning point for me is I sat down, talked about it with my family," Singleton said last week. "I feel like God blessed with me with another opportunity that just came out of nowhere. I mean, you have to take it so I just took that opportunity."
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule told his side of the story Saturday, noting that the two met for breakfast at Early Bird in Lincoln. Rhule's instinct was for Singleton to take his chance at the NFL.
"I was like, 'go to the pros'," Rhule said.
Ultimately the two had a longer conversation.
"The last thing I want is to just give a guy bad advice," Rhule said. "I'm not going to talk a young man into coming back and playing for us if it's not the best thing for him."
Rhule asked Singleton why he wouldn't just go to the pros, and the response was "poignant".
Singleton detailed his college football journey, which began at Hutchinson Community College. He then got to Lincoln in 2022 under Scott Frost and ultimately Mickey Joseph, seeing time on special teams.
In 2023, with Rhule at the helm, Singleton suffered a season-ending injury against Michigan. The recovery impacted his offseason preparation for 2024, where he didn't get fully healthy until the summer before playing in all 13 games for the Big Red.
"He's never really had a true spring and offseason with us," Rhule said. "We talk about our process a lot. He spent a lot of time in the training room so he hasn't had a lot of time to truly be in that."
As for Singleton's professional prospects, Rhule said the scouts have a lot to like.
"I think scouts really liked all his traits: size, length, speed, physicality," Rhule said. I see him now working to improve, continue to be a better blitzer, a better tackler.
"He's taking advantage of the reps out there. I think he's gonna be shot out of a cannon this year."
Rhule said he believed Singleton saw what Ty Robinson was able to do with an extra year in the program. Robinson impressed not only on the field last season, but at the NFL Combine just over a month ago.
"I think he'll make the same kind of jump that Ty made," Rhule said.
You can watch Rhule's entire media availability from Saturday below.
