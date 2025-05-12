Dylan Raiola ‘A Star’ This Fall? One ESPN Analyst Thinks So
Pat McAfee has never been shy about bold predictions, and his latest might be music to the ears of Nebraska fans everywhere.
After a recent encounter with Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, the ESPN analyst and host of The Pat McAfee Show made it clear: he sees something special brewing in Lincoln.
It all started with a backstage meeting at WWE’s Monday Night Raw in Omaha, where McAfee crossed paths with Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule, and running back Emmett Johnson. The brief encounter left a lasting impression.
"That Dylan kid was… great," McAfee said. "I enjoyed the way he was operating. He just has like a star kind of vibe about him."
That “star vibe” is more than just a passing comment for McAfee—it’s a full-on endorsement. During a segment on his show with ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, McAfee didn’t hold back.
“I think Dylan Raiola is going to be a star next year,” he stated confidently. When Thamel brought up Raiola as an example of a freshman quarterback who struggled, McAfee disagreed, pointing to the potential he sees blossoming in Year 2.
And it’s not just charisma that caught McAfee’s attention. He praised Raiola’s background, noting that as a “son of a coach,” he’s wired with the work ethic and football IQ that often separates good quarterbacks from great ones.
"He works his a** off," McAfee said, clearly impressed by the young signal caller’s demeanor and preparation.
Last season, Raiola’s stats were solid for a true freshman navigating the rigors of the Big Ten: 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a completion rate of over 67%. He helped lead Nebraska to a 7-6 finish and a win in the Pinstripe Bowl—the program’s first bowl victory in a decade. While the year had its ups and downs, it was enough to hint at a promising future.
Now, with another offseason under his belt and a firm grasp of Rhule’s system, Raiola is poised to take a leap. McAfee believes that leap is coming soon, and it could be huge. He even reflected on his time with the team fondly, saying the interaction left him “high on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.”
“The boys are beloved," McAfee said. "They got hot in the second half of the season… It feels like they’re all the way back.”
With the 2025 season opener against Cincinnati set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium, Raiola will have a national stage right away to prove McAfee right. The hype is real, the expectations are rising, and Pat McAfee is leading the charge.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebrasketball Officially Announces Sanford Pentagon Game vs. Oklahoma
- Nebraska Native, Former International Pro Marissa Kastanek Joins Nebraska Women's Basketball Staff
- Did Scott Frost and Sherrone Moore Both Disrespect Nebraska Football in the Same Week?
- NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Headed to Baton Rouge Regional
- Nebraska Baseball Edged by Michigan in Home Finale
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.