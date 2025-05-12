Nebrasketball Officially Announces Sanford Pentagon Game vs. Oklahoma
Less than a week after reports of a game at the Sanford Pentagon between old Big Eight/12 rivals, the news is official.
Nebraska men's basketball will take on Oklahoma Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This will be just the second meeting between the programs since 2011.
"We push to make the best possible matchups for teams when they come to the Pentagon. Two former conference rivals and two passionate fan bases getting back together makes for a tremendous game and dynamic atmosphere on Heritage Court," said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. "We want to thank Coach Fred Hoiberg and Coach Porter Moser for bringing their programs back to the Sanford Pentagon for this early season showdown.”"
Ticket information, tipoff time and television info will be announced at a later date.
Nebraska is 2-1 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon. The Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 79-56 in 2018, defeated Oregon State 84-63 in 2023, and lost to Saint Mary’s 77-74 in 2024.
"This is the third straight year we have played in Sioux Falls, and Sanford Sports runs the event in a first-class manner,” Hoiberg said. "Oklahoma will be a very good test for us early in the season. I have a lot of respect for Porter Moser and his program, and they are coming off a season where they won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.
"For our fans, it’s a chance to face an old conference rival in one of the most unique venues in college basketball. We are excited to add this game to our non-conference schedule, and I know the Sanford Pentagon will be full of Husker fans."
Oklahoma is coming off an NCAA Tournament berth last season, where Sooners fell to UConn in the first round. OU is 1-0 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon: a 71-62 win over Minnesota in 2019.
"We are looking forward to traveling to Sioux Falls and playing against an excellent Nebraska program. Coach Hoiberg is a high-level coach for whom I have a lot of respect," said Moser. "I've heard fantastic things about the Sanford Pentagon, and our players and staff will be excited to experience the game atmosphere there.
"OU and Nebraska share a deep history that includes almost 200 all-time matchups, but this will be just our second meeting since 2011, which will make it extra fun."
Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 105-83, dating back to 1921. The Huskers and Sooners were conference rivals for nearly a century until Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. The only meeting since the Huskers joined the Big Ten was a 69-56 Sooner victory at the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational.
The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five lettermen from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg off the bench last season.
The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.
The only other officially announced game for the upcoming season is the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Big Red will also play an exhibition against BYU.
