Rex Burkhead on Nebraska Having a Top 20 Rush Offense & More
The former Husker running back also discusses the Mike Ekeler effect and the Bo Pelini-Taylor Martinez dust-up during the 2010 Texas A&M game.
In this story:
Nebraska football great Rex Burkhead opens up like never before! He discusses why the Huskers' offense is ahead of the defense, Dana Holgorsen leading a Top 20 rushing attack, the huge impact Mike Ekeler will have for Nebraska and how the Huskers can run the ball better! Then Rex talks about the infamous Texas A&M altercation between Taylor Martinez and Bo Pelini, the largest comeback in Nebraska history vs. Ohio State, and what Ameer Abdullah is really like.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
