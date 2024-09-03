All Huskers

Pat McAfee: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Made for the Moment'

The former NFL punter and current ESPN show host gushed compliments on Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhusker football team and freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola after their Week 1 win over UTEP.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the UTEP Miners during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the UTEP Miners during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dylan Raiola hype train continues to garner more and more passengers.

From local Husker fans to national media, Raiola's season-opening performance has continued to grow his - and Nebraska football's - national conversation. Following his Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week honor Monday, Raiola was mentioned by one of college football's premier analysts.

"This is a guy," Pat McAfee, former NFL punter and host of the Pat McAfee Show said on Tuesday. "I love it. This guy is made for the moment."

Pat McAfee on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino.
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pat McAfee on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. / kirby lee-usa today sports

The co-host of ESPN's College Gameday further gushed about the freshman's Saturday showing, complimenting Raiola on his highlight-reel touchdown toss to Isaiah Neyor in the second quarter.

"That dime drop down the sideline - with somebody on his arm... I love this dude," McAfee said. Show co-host AJ Hawk agreed with McAfee, saying that "Nebraska looks good." The former Indianapolis Colt punter continued to compliment Raiola on his off-field traits.

"His dad was an offensive lineman, so he has literally grown up in the trenches in football. He's got the moxie, the swagger, the size, the ability. (Coach Matt) Rhule's got one," McAfee said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The show crew furthered their thoughts on the Huskers with more praise for the Husker defense, saying that Rhule's defense will always play "smart and sound." McAfee added insight to how he feels the Big Red will continue throughout the season.

"They got Colorado this weekend. Everyone is expecting them to do their thing against Colorado, but I think Nebraska is going to do their thing against a lot of people."

Pat McAfee on Nebraska Football

The duo of McAfee and Hawk finalized their thoughts, saying it is a great sign for college football that Nebraska is peaking back into the national conversation.

"Their fans are incredible. Adding them back into the limelight is a beautiful thing for college football," McAfee said.

"We're watching highlights of long touchdown passes - that's not the norm when you watch Nebraska Football," Hawk said. "The fact that they are exciting with that old-school mentality, people I bet are juiced in Nebraska."

The Huskers will have another national spotlight on Saturday welcoming Colorado to Memorial Stadium with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

