'Everything Is Physical': Nebraska Football DC John Butler Meets with the Media
Nebraska football is now 11 practices into the spring session.
Defensive coordinator John Butler, as well as defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel, defensive back Ceyair Wright, and defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, met with the media after Tuesday's practice. Butler said the installation has been cone for a couple weeks and the focus now is on tweaking personnel and situational adjustments.
"Now, it's just to galvanize that unit collectively," Butler said.
Buttler said depth is an advantage for the defense, with several players solidifying their place on the roster.
"We have a pretty firm two-deep," Butler said, adding that they are continuing to move different personnel around. "We have the summer and training camp to really get that thing tightened."
Butler said a typical Matt Rhule practice, which has led to prior success, is how much physicality is expected at all times.
"The level of physicality that he demands is elite," Butler said. "We are going to practice very hard. The only time we're jogging through is right before practice. Other than that, everything is physical."
Other topics Butler hit on Tuesday included being multiple on defense, the secondary, Phil Snow, linebackers, newcomers, showing film on NFL players, tackling, the upcoming NFL draft, and more.
The appearance from Butler, as well as from the players, is posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Saturday's media availability.
