Everything Matt Rhule Said After Nebraska Football's Red-White Spring Game

LINCOLN — The calendar still shows March, but Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game is already in the books.

Officially, Nebraska beat Huskers at Memorial Stadium, 22-17. Coach Matt Rhule and Co. gave plenty of opportunities to players during the 60 minutes of running clock, which gave extra insight into how many of the positions are sorting themselves out.

Here is everything Rhule said after the event.

Opening Statement

Rhule opened by saying that the vibe and crowd were great. He was later than normal to the press conference area because he wanted to be sure to sign autographs and take pictures with anyone who wanted them in the tunnel after the conclusion of the game.

"Grateful for everyone that took their time to come out here and be a part of the day," Rhule said. "It sends a great message to our players; it sends a great message to the recruits."

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule huddles with the offense during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule added that the spring game is a celebration of the state, the university, and the football team.

"I'm proud of the guys," Rhule said. "I thought they had a really good spring."

Increased Tempo on Offense

The offense played with tempo at times, particularly when there was a good play on first down. Rhule said he's "always in favor of tempo."

"Being a guy who's on defense, I think it's a tremendous neutralizer," Rhule said. "I think Dana (Holgorsen) just wanted to capitalize on it and get another play ran. He's been mixing it in."

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea fires a pass to a receiver during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said playing faster isn't something they plan to do all of the time, but it is something that this offense can do.

"I think it'll always kind of depend upon the opponent and the game, but it's something that we've been doing this spring, and I think it fits the players that we have," Rhule said.

Anthony Colandrea's Ability to Extend Plays

Transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea's mobility was on full display on Saturday. He extended multiple plays by getting outside of the pocket, taking off running on a couple as well.

"A couple times it was off of zone reads, where you have a zone read and there's a throw option usually with those," Rhule said. "But a lot of them were just in drop back. He's got a unique gift and he gets outside there and I think our receivers recognize that. They're fighting to get open."

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule added that TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin are operating more with a sense of extending plays like Colandrea.

"I think you know when you see one guy doing it kind of becomes contagious," Rhule said.

The Run Game vs. the Run Defense

With some mixing and matching between the ones, twos, and threes on both sides of the ball, the offense ran for 374 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries.

"There was two big long hits at the end, which they still have to stop them," Rhule said. "But I've been really pleased with the first, you know, first two defenses."

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee runs with the ball as tight end Danny King looks to make a block. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

That 5.8-yard average was bolstered by a 75-yard run from Jamal Rule and a 32-yard run from Conor Booth. Both came in the fourth quarter.

Still, Rule did compliment what both sides were able to get done.

"The defense has done a really nice job," Rhule said. "I didn't see a lot of missed tackles out there. I didn't see busts. What I did see at the end, like I said, a couple big runs with the twos and the threes.



"But we have a really good offensive line. We have good tight ends, we have receivers who will block, and we have backs."

Jamal Rule

The star of the day was true freshman running back Jamal Rule. He finished with 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, adding one reception for 15 yards.

"Jamal had a really good spring," Rhule said. "What he looked like today, he looked like all spring long. He's very conscientious. He's big, he's tough, he's fast, he's got home run ability."

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take the carry in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule added that Rule is "certainly preparing to play this year as a freshman." Those in attendance would agree that it looked like Rule is in line to be the lead back this fall.

Jahsear Whittington

On the defensive side of the ball, transfer defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington made his presence known. The former Pitt lineman even managed to get to Colandrea for a touch-sack late in the first half.

"He's a really, really explosive kid who plays really hard," Rhulesaid. "I think on defense, you have to have tone setters, guys who play hard, who play tough, and other people around them, it's contagious. And they can then demand it from other people. He has that ability. He's just super twitched up."

Rhule noted taht Whittington believes he can, and does, get to the quarterback at will.

"What I saw out there today, on a day where you're not going to call a ton of sacks, probably because it's kind of nebulous, even in two

minutes at the end of the half, he clearly, clearly won, clearly would have had him," Rhule said. "He yelled 'sacked' to me a lot.



"He's a Philly guy. He knows I like players who talk a little trash to me during practice. I couldn't even argue with him on that one. He's really been a nice addition to our team."

What's Next

While the spring game is over, Rhule said the work is just beginning for his program in the run up to year four this fall.

"The great thing about this year now is we have five, six weeks now here of training and work that we can go back and anybody who's banged up can get healthy," Rhule said. "But more importantly,

we've seen these guys now. We know what they do well. We know what they need to improve on, whether it's in the weight room, their body weight, position-wise, anything.

Nebraska players wait to run on the field after the Tunnel Walk at the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule noted that typical spring practices are a "sprint," but now guys get to get stronger or healthier ahead of the summer.

"We'll be back in there Monday morning, starting, I think, 7:30 team meeting and back to work," Rhule said.

Other Notes

Rhule congratulated Fred Hoiberg and the Nebrasketball team for their run to the Sweet 16.

Happy with the starting receivers to make plays.

Listed a number of guys who have shown to be leaders, whether vocally or by their play: Anthony Colandrea, Jacory Barney Jr., Luke Lindenmeyer, Justin Evans, Jahsear Whittington, Riley Van Poppel, and Cam Lenhardt.

Feels good about the top eight offensive linemen.

Some guys were banged up throughout spring, but linebacker Jacob Bower was lost with a non-contact knee injury that will require surgery.

Transfer edge rusher Anthony Jones was not at the game because his first child was born on Friday.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.