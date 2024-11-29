I-80 Club: Will Dana Holgorsen Return To Nebraska?
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell dive into the offense's performance vs. Wisconsin and try to figure out what it'll mean for the program if Dana Holgorsen is or isn't back in 2025. Why would he leave? Why would he stay? In the course of this conversation, Jack presents a theory on why he thinks Holgorsen will be back.
Plus, some talk about the matchup with Iowa, the vibes of the program after the sixth win, and more!
