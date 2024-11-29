All Huskers

I-80 Club: Will Dana Holgorsen Return To Nebraska?

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell dive into the offense's performance vs. Wisconsin and try to figure out what it'll mean for the program if Dana Holgorsen is or isn't back in 2025. Why would he leave? Why would he stay? In the course of this conversation, Jack presents a theory on why he thinks Holgorsen will be back.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Will Dana Holgorsen Return To Nebraska In 2025? | Club Goin' Up On A Tuesday
In this story:

Plus, some talk about the matchup with Iowa, the vibes of the program after the sixth win, and more!

Jack Mitchell
Josh Peterson
