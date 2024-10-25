Can Nebraska Football Handle the Crowd at The Horseshoe?
So far this season, Nebraska has had the advantage of playing a few of its biggest games at home.
It hosted Colorado and Illinois at home in Memorial Stadium and has played on the road at Purdue and Indiana. The game against the Hoosiers got ugly quickly, casting doubt on whether or not Nebraska can win big games on the road, or at all, for that matter. After that 56–7 embarrassment at Indiana, the Huskers are about to face their biggest test of the season.
On Saturday, they will play at Ohio Stadium, also known as “The Horseshoe,” which is one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of college football. The Buckeyes almost never lose at home and are known for having one of the loudest crowds in the country. Nebraska will be in for an incredible challenge as they try to win in that stadium.
Having a true freshman quarterback also does not help in a game like this. Dylan Raiola is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, but he is still very young and learning every single week. But agaisnt a team like Ohio State, there is no more time for learning. The Buckeyes' defense will take advantage of any mistake that he makes.
The bludgeoning that the Huskers took last week at the hands of Indiana is a bad sign for what might happen on Saturday. As good as the Hoosiers are, it is likely that Ohio State is even better. Additionally, the 53,082 people at the Indiana game cannot compare to the 100K-plus that will be at The Horseshoe when Nebraska rolls in.
In another added layer of difficulty, Ohio State has not played since its loss to Oregon two weeks ago. The players and fans have had time to think about that loss and are likely motivated to bounce back in a big way. The Huskers have to be ready to take a huge punch early. The Buckeyes and their fans will likely be fired up for a chance to redeem themselves after that heartbreaker at Oregon.
Nebraska cannot look anything like the team that was destroyed by Indiana a week ago if the Huskers want a chance of pulling off this upset. If the Huskers thought that Indiana was a tough road environment, they better buckle up for something far more intimidating tomorrow.
