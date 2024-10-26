Nebraska Volleyball Takes Nailbiter Third Game, Sweeps Illinois
A tight finish to the match but it still counts as a sweep.
One of the few teams that No. 2 Nebraska (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) will face twice this season, Illinois (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) falls in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 28-26, to the Huskers for the second time this season.
Nebraska crushed the ball efficiently, finishing with a .339 hitting percentage and only 12 attacking errors. Illinois outhit the Huskers 115-109 but finished with less kills 41-49 on a lower hitting percentage, .217.
Bergen Reilly was in her bag, finishing with another double-double, 40 assists and 10 digs while also being more aggressive and collecting three kills. Merritt Beason was clutch down the stretch adding six of her 13 kills in the deciding Third Set. The senior captain was also a sniper from the service line finishing with four aces.
Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick attacked well from the middle, finishing with 11 and six kills, respectfully. Jackson added six blocks to her stat line. Harper Murray was one kill and one dig from a double-double with nine of each.
Taylor Landfair got the start at the other outside hitter position but was pulled in the third set before the media timeout. She finished with four kills on .125 hitting. Lindsay Krause stepped in and added three kills in relief.
Raina Terry led Illinois with 15 kills, seven more than the second leading kill getter for the Fighting Illini.
Nebraska cruised for the first two sets, not trailing or being tied at all in the first and only giving up the lead once in the second
The third however was a different story, with 18 ties and nine lead changes. Nebraska never led in the final set by more than two points.
Nebraska looks to continue Fan Appreciation Weekend and get its 10th Big Ten victory Saturday against Michigan. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CDT on BTN+.
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules
MORE: Can Nebraska Football Handle the Crowd at The Horseshoe?
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 9
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football at No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.