All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Takes Nailbiter Third Game, Sweeps Illinois

Husker volleyball wins its ninth straight match in conference play with a sweep of the Fighting Illini.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson attacks against Illinois.
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson attacks against Illinois. / Nebraska Athletics

A tight finish to the match but it still counts as a sweep.

One of the few teams that No. 2 Nebraska (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) will face twice this season, Illinois (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) falls in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 28-26, to the Huskers for the second time this season.

Nebraska crushed the ball efficiently, finishing with a .339 hitting percentage and only 12 attacking errors. Illinois outhit the Huskers 115-109 but finished with less kills 41-49 on a lower hitting percentage, .217.

Bergen Reilly was in her bag, finishing with another double-double, 40 assists and 10 digs while also being more aggressive and collecting three kills. Merritt Beason was clutch down the stretch adding six of her 13 kills in the deciding Third Set. The senior captain was also a sniper from the service line finishing with four aces.

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Illinois.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Illinois. / Nebraska Athletics

Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick attacked well from the middle, finishing with 11 and six kills, respectfully. Jackson added six blocks to her stat line. Harper Murray was one kill and one dig from a double-double with nine of each.

Taylor Landfair got the start at the other outside hitter position but was pulled in the third set before the media timeout. She finished with four kills on .125 hitting. Lindsay Krause stepped in and added three kills in relief.

Raina Terry led Illinois with 15 kills, seven more than the second leading kill getter for the Fighting Illini.

Nebraska cruised for the first two sets, not trailing or being tied at all in the first and only giving up the lead once in the second

The third however was a different story, with 18 ties and nine lead changes. Nebraska never led in the final set by more than two points.

Nebraska looks to continue Fan Appreciation Weekend and get its 10th Big Ten victory Saturday against Michigan. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CDT on BTN+.

Box score

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules

MORE: Can Nebraska Football Handle the Crowd at The Horseshoe?

MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 9

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football at No. 4 Ohio State

MORE: Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
ENRIQUE ALVAREZ-CLARY

Enrique Alvarez-Clary, better known as Rico, is the Assistant Program Director at 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska as well as the Executive Producer for the Supernovas Radio Network which broadcasts every Omaha Supernovas match during the inaugural season of the Professional Volleyball Federation. A native of Nebraska, Rico first graduated from the prestigious Bellevue West High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he also competed in Track & Field. Being behind the scenes for so long, Enrique has shifted into a more on-air role co-hosting the "Happy Hour" and lending his voice to many other shows on 93.7. Enrique focuses his coverage of Nebraska on football, volleyball, mens & womens basketball, softball, and track and field. When Enrique isn't covering Huskers Athletics you can find him hanging out with his wife Rachael and their two children Elliot (daughter) and Kade (son). Rico can be reached at rique2688@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @RadioRicoAC

Home/Volleyball