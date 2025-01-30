Former Husker Tight End Thomas Fidone Impressing Early During Senior Bowl Practices
Thomas Fidone's National Football League dreams are continuing to trend in the right direction after finishing his career with Nebraska.
Following the first two days of practice at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, Fidone is drawing early rave reviews from journalists and draftniks alike. The Council Bluffs native began his Senior Bowl experience measuring at 6-foot-4, 3/8 inches and weighing in at 241 pounds. He added a hand measurement of 10 3/4 inches, with an arm length of 34 inches and wingspan of 6-foot-10 and 1/2 inches. His wingspan and hand measurements were the largest among the tight end group competing in Mobile.
After the opening day, BleacherReport draft scout Dame Parson noted the former Husker as a Day One standout for the offensive skill positions. Parson commented that, "at first glance, Fidone looked like a potential block-first tight end but shut that thought down quickly." Parson continued his praise, adding that Fidone "ran good routes and caught the ball confidently."
"If practice included live tackling sessions, Fidone would have been a bull in a China shop. He transitioned from receiver to runner quickly while sitll prepared for contact," Parson said.
Fidone showcased his physicality and receiver skills in a clip posted on Wednesday, as the tight end won a man-to-man coverage drill against former Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler.
Daniel Harms, a draft scout for the Draft Network, commented that "Thomas Fidone is making some money here in Mobile." Fidone has primarily been working with the American team quarterbacks, including Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, and Memphis' Seth Henigan. The Nebraska alum has stood out in his tight end class in Mobile, ahead of Jake Briningstool of Clemson, Alabama's CJ Dippre, and Jackson Hawes of Georgia Tech.
Mason Taylor of LSU has also had notable reps in front of scouts, receiving his own media appearances in the early stretches of practices.
Due to his early performances, A to Z Sports has moved Fidone up in their tight end rankings. The Husker is listed at No. 7 behind Taylor, Elijah Arroyo of Miami, Terrance Ferguson of Oregon, Briningstool, Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green, and Gavin Bartholomew of Pittsburgh. The site added that Fidone "made one impressive diving, sliding grab" and added other impressive plays on Wednesday.
Fidone is aiming to be the first tight end drafted from Nebraska since Tracey Wistrom's selection in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wistrom was picked in the seventh round in 2002. There have been 15 tight ends selected from Nebraska in the NFL Draft since 1966.
Most draft boards have Fidone listed lower in ratings due to his injuries throughout his collegiate career - including two major knee injuries that ended his first two seasons in Lincoln. A to Z added that Fidone's "raw athleticism is clearly still there" giving the Husker a chance to continue to shine at the Senior Bowl.
Fidone, along with defensive teammates Ty Robinson and Tommi Hill, will compete in the 76th annual Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. The final practices will wrap up this week with the game televised and broadcast on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. CST. The tight end will compete against Robinson and Hill, as Fidone will play for the American team while the former Blackshirts are competing on the National team.
MORE: Gallery: John Cook Speaks to the Media Following Retirement Announcement
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook's Emotional Retirement Press Conference
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Can Anyone Challenge Michigan State?
MORE: Dave Feit: A Pivotal Time for Nebraska Volleyball as a Torch is Passed
MORE: The Stretch Big: State of the Nebrasketball Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.