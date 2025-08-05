Former Nebraska Football Receiver Isaiah Neyor Waived by San Francisco 49ers
Isaiah Neyor will be on the lookout for another National Football League tryout.
The former Nebraska football receiver was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday after a flurry of moves made by the franchise loaded too many players on the training camp roster. Neyor, along with kicker Greg Joseph, cornerback Tre Avery, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and tight end Mason Pline, were waived in order for the 49ers to transaction their new additions.
If Neyor would pass through the waivers unclaimed by other NFL franchises, the free agent rookie would be free to sign with any team across the league. Neyor went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft after being listed as a top-200 prospect available prospect at the start of the selections in April. Neyor would sign with the 49ers in late April on an undrafted free agent rookie deal.
"His blend of size, speed and length is rare. He can get off press and create late separation on vertical routes. Defenders frequently hold him to prevent him from getting behind the coverage. Neyor runs away from coverage and plucks on the run when running crossers. He moves into pockets in zone coverage. He's tough going over the middle and can hold on after taking a big hit," Steve Muench of ESPN wrote in April regarding the Nebraska receiver.
Neyor arrived in Lincoln from Texas after a previous stop at Wyoming, where the receiver finished the 2021 season as a Second-Team All-Mountain West selection for the Cowboys. He caught 44 passes for 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore before departing for Texas. The Texas native would garner one catch for 14 yards in his two years for the Longhorns before departing for Lincoln following an injury in fall camp in 2023.
The transfer receiver would play in 12 games in 2024, starting nine contests for the Big Red and leading Nebraska with five receiving touchdowns. Neyor would finish second on the team with 455 receiving yards on 34 receptions, including a six-catch, 121 receiving yard start in the 2024 season-opener against UTEP.
Neyor was listed as a "training camp standout" prior to the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason competition against Denver. The receiver was notably listed as a probable addition to the San Francisco 53-man roster and had received public praise from star tight end George Kittle.
