Former Nebraska Football Running Back Ameer Abdullah Signs with San Francisco 49ers

One of Nebraska's best running backs of the past quarter century has found a new home on the West Coast after three seasons in Las Vegas.

Austin Jacobsen

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) gains yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) gains yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Ameer Abdullah continues to earn his spot in the National Football League.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker running back signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Abdullah is coming off a strong three-season campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing the 2024 season with 311 rushing yards, 261 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns in 16 games for the Silver and Black. San Francisco becomes the Husker alums' fifth NFL franchise since joining the league in 2015.

The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, going 54th overall. In his 10-year tenure across the National Football League, Abdullah has had stints with the Lions (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings (2018-21), Carolina Panthers (2021), and the Raiders (2022-24). The back has appeared in 141 career games, including 26 starts, amassing 494 carries for 1,994 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Abdullah has been a consistent receiving threat as well, notching 203 receptions for 1,468 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores on a 5-yard touchdown reception against the Atlanta Falcons
Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores on a 5-yard touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Alabama native burst onto the scene early in his collegiate career with Nebraska, contributing all four seasons in Lincoln from 2011-14, totaling 4,588 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns, 690 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. He finished with over 7,000 all-purpose yards with 48 touchdowns scored rushing, receiving, and in kick and punt returns. He would have a career rushing average of 5.6 yards per carry, along with 9.5 yards per reception.

Abdullah stepped up in place of injured senior back Rex Burkhead at the start of the 2012 season to go for a 1,137-yard, eight-touchdown effort his sophomore season. In the following seasons, Abdullah would then push for Heisman campaigns in his junior and senior seasons, leading Nebraska's offense with a lethal ground attack of over 1,600 rushing yards in 2013 and 2014, scoring 28 rushing touchdowns over the two-year span.

Abdullah's collegiate efforts earned him the second round draft selection, as well as a four-year, $4.15 million contract to begin his NFL career. Abdullah was the fourth overall running back selected in 2015 and has outlasted his entire running back draft class entering his 11th season. As Arbitrary Analytics noted on X, Abdullah is second among all backs in the NFL since 2015 in games played, behind new teammate Kyle Juszcyk.

Abdullah was selected behind St. Louis' Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall), San Diego's Melvin Gordon (No. 15 overall), and Jacksonville's T.J. Yeldon (No. 36 overall). 13 other running backs were picked in the 2015 NFL draft, as no back has continued their career as long as the former Huskers. He now joins a running back room that includes Christian McCaffery, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, and fifth-round rookie Jordan James.

