Big Ten Football Week 10 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 10 of the season. All five of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.
Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
Northwestern at Purdue at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
No. 1 Oregon at Michigan at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock
UCLA at Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Wisconsin at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
USC at Washington at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Maryland and Rutgers are not in action this week.
