Big Ten Football Week 10 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 10 of the season. All five of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and quarterback Devin Brown (33) warm up prior to the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and quarterback Devin Brown (33) warm up prior to the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. CDT on FS1

Northwestern at Purdue at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

No. 1 Oregon at Michigan at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock

UCLA at Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

USC at Washington at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Maryland and Rutgers are not in action this week.

Published
