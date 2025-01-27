Gary Sharp and Mike’l Severe Talk All Things Husker Football with the Common Fans
Assessing the Huskers' 2024 season and looking ahead to a critical Year 3 for Matt Rhule.
Two legendary Nebraska sportscasters – Gary Sharp and Mike’l Severe – join the Common Fans for a wide ranging discussion on the state of the Nebraska football program. The crew dissects the 2024 season, looks ahead to 2025, and much more!
- Evaluating the 2024 season: was it a success?
- Biggest surprise from the season that was.
- Looking at the areas where Matt Rhule has exceeded expectations through two seasons, and where things haven’t been as good as expected.
- Did Dylan Raiola do enough in his true freshman season for Husker fans to believe he can lead Nebraska to the promised land?
- Assessing the Huskers’ efforts to date in the transfer portal.
- Looking ahead at the offense and defense for 2025.
- Is it reasonable for Common Fans to hope for the patented Matt Rhule Year 3 leap?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
