Baylor Transfer Opposite Hitter Allie Sczech Commits to Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska volleyball is taking advantage of the transfer portal.
The Huskers picked up a commitment Sunday from opposite hitter Allie Sczech. The 6-4, All-Big 12 player has one year of eligibility remaining.
Originally from Sugarland, Texas, Sczech played the last three years at Baylor. With the Bears, she earned All-Big 12 Second Team in both 2022 and 2024.
This past season, Sczech produced career-bests of 2.44 kills per set on .273 hitting. She added 72 blocks on the year.
Like a number of Husker players, Szcech has experience playing for Team USA in international compeition. She helped the U.S. win gold at the 2023 Pan American Cup in Nogales, Mexico.
Nebraska graduated five players while signing five more from high school, with nobody entering the transfer portal. In a typical season, this would mean there aren't any spots available, but that's about to change this year.
As a number of sports wrestle with roster limits and cutting spots—football must reduce the roster to 105—volleyball's roster limit is increasing from 12 to 18 this year.
Szcech will compete returning senior Taylor Landfair and incoming freshman Ryan Hunter. As college volleyball expert Lincoln Arneal has pointed out, Landfair could switch from opposite to outside. Hunter is also coming off of a knee injury and a year to fully heal and develop would be ideal for the Huskers in the long term.
Merritt Beason played opposite for the Big Red the last two seasons. A two-time All-Big Ten first team selection as well as an All-American, Beason helped Nebraska to a pair of national semifinal appearances. She was ultimately taken No. 1 by the Atlanta Vibe in the Pro Volleyball Federation draft.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 12 Ohio State
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Rolls Nebraska
MORE: No. 18 Wisconsin Routs Nebraska Men's Basketball, Extends Husker Losing Streak to Six Games
MORE: 2026 3-Star Offensive Tackle Rex Waterman Details His Husker Offer
MORE: Tad Stryker: Don’t Forget the Fan
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.