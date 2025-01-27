Baylor Transfer Opposite Hitter Allie Sczech Commits to Nebraska Volleyball

Some accolades/stats on the new #Huskers OPP:



- 2x-All Big 12 team



- Season high 21 kills vs Dayton in the NCAA Tournament



- Double Digit kills 12-times (268 total in 2024)



- Season high 6 blocks vs SMU (72 total in 2024)



- 754 kills (.246) & 258 blocks in 3 years at Baylor