'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe Awarded Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year Honor
Nebraska fans have usually celebrated when hearing one of Greg Sharpe's calls over the airwaves across the Husker Radio Network because of the play by the Cornhuskers on the field. Now, Husker fans can celebrate the man behind the microphone for his own personal accolade.
Greg Sharpe, the longtime voice for Nebraska football, baseball, and the host of the "Sports Nightly" program heard across the state of Nebraska and beyond, was awarded on Monday night with the Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year honor from the National Sports Media Association. Executive Director Dave Goren called into Sports Nightly on Monday night to personally share the news with Sharpe.
"I wanted to ring out 2024 in a good way, and ring in 2025 in a better way," Goren said over the phone. "You have been elected by your peers as the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year."
Sharpe shared that the votes come from members of the state, meaning that the honor was awarded by other sports broadcasters from across the state of Nebraska. He added that the selection "made it more special for me" when thanking Goren during the episode.
The NSMA membership votes on state and national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year awards as well as Hall of Fame honorees each year. From Oct. 15-Nov. 15, NSMA members provide three nominations for each category as the top two receiving votes in each state are placed on the final ballot along with the top ten for the national awards.
Sharpe's honor comes during an emotional year for the broadcaster, as back on April 15 he announced his cancer diagnosis. During the episode of Sports Nightly, Sharpe stated that he and his wife had found out a few weeks prior to the announcement, and at the time he was "close to the point where treatment will be necessary."
Sharpe's work with the Husker Radio Network was affected during the first months of his treatment, as the long-time baseball broadcaster missed several Nebraska baseball contests - both home and away - before returning to call the team's run in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Husker baseball made a run after falling in their opening contest of the tourney to claim the conference's tournament crown, as Sharpe was alongside for the ride at every pitch.
During the fall, Sharpe missed a few football broadcasts as well, his first being the Friday night overtime loss for Nebraska to Illinois. In his place, Bill Doleman replaced Sharpe during the Huskers' Big Ten opener, but Lane Grindle later ran spot duty for the play-by-play during the Iowa and Boston College contests. Sharpe was still available during the broadcasts, featuring in segments during the Huskers Radio Network pregame coverage for each game.
It is also not the first honor received by Sharpe this year, as the Kansas City Chiefs recognized Sharpe prior to a Monday Night Football contest at Arrowhead Stadium in October. Sharpe, alongside his wife and three daughters, visited Kansas City with the help of Memories for Kids, a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to creating memories for families affected by Stage Four cancer.
During the contest, Sharpe and his family watched the game from a suite, and they joined the Chiefs broadcast team during their pregame coverage on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The contest also came during the Chiefs' "Cancer Crucial Catch" game, creating a memorable atmosphere for the Sharpes. Greg was also reunited with family friend and former colleague Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, during the pregame coverage. Sharpe had previously worked closely with the Chiefs broadcast team as a Kansas State Wildcat broadcaster prior to joining the Huskers Radio Network.
Sharpe's wife, Amy, wrote on social media at the time, "I cannot even imagine a more perfect memory for the girls to have for their lifetime."
The Big Ten Network created a documentary in preparation for Sharpe's return to the broadcast booth prior to the Huskers' season opener against UTEP, and FOX Sports recently documented Sharpe's journey during the "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast prior to the Nebraska football battle against Rutgers.
Nebraska Athletics and its fans have shared their appreciation for Sharpe's ability and appreciation for Husker athletics through his fight with pancreatic cancer. On April 28, Nebraska baseball honored their radio voice with a tribute to the broadcaster prior to the series finale against Iowa, while adding a patch to the ball caps of each player with 'GS' and 'Sharpe Strong' monikers.
Sharpe has been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State Athletics from 1996-2002 for the Wildcats' football and basketball programs. Sharpe had previously won the NSMA's honor from the state of Kansas.
Greg Sharpe can be heard every weeknight across radio stations in the state of Nebraska on Sports Nightly. Hear more of Sharpe's latest episode, including his conversation with Goren:
