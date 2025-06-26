Here Are The Results of Husker Dan's Recent Football Survey
Several weeks ago, I asked Husker fans for their opinions regarding the upcoming Nebraska football season. Here are the results of the survey. Thanks to all of you who took time to send your responses.
1.) What is your opinion about this year's Husker Spring "Event"?
a. Love the new format. (3%)
b. I can take it or leave it. (50%)
c.) I hate it! Bring back the annual Red-White Spring Game. The "Event" needs to be put out of its misery and never return! (47%)
2.) What do you think of NU canceling its home and home series with Tennessee in '26 and '27 and replacing those games with Ohio, Bowling Green and No. Illinois?
a. Great idea (38%)
b. Bad idea. Sounds like we're dodging a talented opponent. (19%)
c. Let's hope Matt Rhule knows what he's doing. (42%)
3.) Based on what we know as of May, how many regular season wins will Nebraska have this year?
a. 0-5 (8%)
b. 6-8 (40%)
c. 9-10 (44%)
d. 11-12 (8%)
4.) With the passing of long time Husker football radio announcer Greg Sharpe, who would you like to see as his replacement?
a. Kent Pavelka (former voice of Husker football and current voice of Husker men's basketball) (72%)
b. Jessica Coody (announcer, host and producer for the Husker Radio Network) (4%)
c. John Baylor (current voice of Husker volleyball) (0%)
d. Matt Coatey (current voice of Husker women's basketball) (4%)
e. Mike'l Severe (long time host of Big Red Wrap-up) (20%)
5.) Come August 28th when NU opens its '25 season at Arrow Stadium in KC, who do you think will be Dylan Raiola's backup?
a. Heinrich Haarberg (0%)
b. TJ Lateef (12.5%)
c. Jalyn Gramstad (58%)
d. Marcus Davila (12.5%)
e. Luke Longvall (0%)
f. No clue (17%)
6.) During this fall's Husker home games, do you think beer will be sold inside the Stadium?
a. Yes (63%)
b. No (37%)
7.) Of the following '25 Husker opponents, who would you most like the Huskers to beat?
a. Michigan (16%)
b. Penn State (20%)
c. Iowa (56%)
d. USC (8%)
8.) How would you rate Matt Rhule's performance thus far?
a. A plus (4%)
b. Good (68%)
c. So-so (20%)
d. Disappointing (8%)
9.) How would you rate the performance of Husker AD Troy Dannen?
a. A+ (8%)
b. Good (88%)
c. So-so (4%)
d. Disappointing (0%)
10.) Which of the Husker position groups are you most concerned about?
a. Offensive line (12.5%)
b. Quarterback (12.5%)
c. Running back (8%)
d. D-line (42%)
e. Linebackers (0%)
f. Secondary (0%)
h. Special teams (25%)
Thanks for the feedback.
