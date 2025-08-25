Husker Dan Offers Nine Keys for a Breakout Year for Nebraska Football
In just three days, the Huskers will begin their third season under Matt Rhule. Expectations are high every year, but they're even higher this fall. That's because Rhule has had breakout years in his Year 3 at both Temple (2015) and Baylor (2019). Both years resulted in double-digit win totals and an increase of four wins over the previous year. (NU finished 2024 at 7-6.)
The question is, what do the Huskers have to do to have similar results this fall?
Here are nine keys for a breakout year for Nebraska.
1.) Get out of the way.
First and foremost, Nebraska must learn to get out of its own way. For much of the past decade, NU has been its own worst enemy. Husker turnovers have happened all too often and at some of the most critical times. Just look at the past decade against Iowa.
2.) Stay healthy.
Barring the injury bug, NU looks to have the most talent and depth it's had since Matt Rhule has been at Nebraska. Staying healthy will be very important - especially in the QB room. Keeping Dylan Raiola healthy will be a must if NU expects to have a breakout year.
3.) Win the turnover battle
Last year, NU finished the season ranked #73 in turnover margin with a minus 0.15 average, Indiana (plus 1.15) led the Big Ten at #3, Iowa (0.92) finished at #8, Penn State was #17 (0.69) and last year's national champion Ohio State (0.69) ended at #50. Huskers must be a plus in this department.
4.) Win the winnable games
NU cannot afford to overlook any team on its schedule this fall. In all but three games (Michigan, Southern Cal and Penn State), Nebraska will likely be favored.
5.) Protect the home turf
NU will have eight home games this fall. That includes the "home" game this week vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Husker fans have bought over 60,000 tickets to the game.
6.) Run when you need to
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
When NU needs to get a critical first down on third and short to sustain a drive or to burn clock, it needs to be able to run the dang ball.
7.) Minimum Penalties
Last year, NU ranked #79 in fewest penalties made. For comparison, Iowa led the Big Ten at #3, Michigan was #14 and Ohio State ended the year ranked #16 Nebraska needs to be near the 20s in that department.
8.) Fast start
In his two turnaround years, Rhule's teams came out of the gate swinging. At Temple, the Owls started the year 7-0 and at Baylor, it wasn't until the 10th game the Bears tasted their first loss of the season. I know in Game #4 this year for Nebraska, Michigan comes to Lincoln. If NU can find a way to win that one, the Huskers could be on their way to a breakout year.
9.) The OT drought
Since 2014, NU has played in nine OT games. What did these games all have in common? All were Husker losses. Not only were they losses, but NU failed to score a single point and didn't even gain a first down in overtime.
This fall, there will be probably several one-possession games for NU. The likelihood of there being at least one OT game is pretty high. Once again, mental toughness will be essential to a breakout year.
And there you have it. If NU succeeds in those nine areas, Husker fans could be dancing in the streets come January.
Game One Prediction
The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium this Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It will be the season opener for both teams. I'm not sure how relevant last year's performances are for both teams this year, but I'm going to make a prediction.
Season openers can be plagued by mistakes and penalties for both teams. Which team will be more disciplined? Which team will make fewer mistakes?
My money is on Nebraska playing in front of a mostly partisan Husker crowd.
Remember, you heard it here first: Nebraska 28 Cincinnati 14.
DBK Does A-OK in PBA
First-year Husker head volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly and her amazing players began the 2025 season over the weekend with impressive wins over #3 Pittsburgh (3-1) and perennial powerhouse #6 Stanford (3-0). Both matches were played before sold-out crowds at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. This was the first time in history the Husker volleyball team played a match at PBA.
The Huskers did nothing to lose their #1 national volleyball ranking. Congratulations to Dani and the Husker players.
