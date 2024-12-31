Husker Football: Big Red Gets a Big Win In The Big Apple
Just how big was Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl win?
Before Saturday's victory over Boston College, it had been over 4,000 days since Nebraska ended its season with a bowl victory and a winning record.
That's how big.
You have to go back to January 1, 2014, when Bo Pelini's Huskers beat the Georgia Bulldogs 24-19 in the Gator Bowl. NU ended that season with a 9-4 record.
Another reason for celebrating the Husker win is prior to Saturday, second-year Husker head coach Matt Rhule was 2-10 in one-score games at Nebraska. I know, the needle didn't move much, but it's still cause for Husker fans to celebrate. Also worthy of saluting the win is that NU made the plays it had to make when the game was on the line.
Last year, I'm not sure NU would have won a game like this. The Huskers showed what they are made of. It was a gritty win.
Was the win pretty? Gulp. No.
It was also another game NU could have easily cruised to a blowout win. Instead they allowed BC to narrow NU's lead to just 20-15 with about four minutes to go in the game.
Earlier in the game, Boston College blocked an NU extra point attempt and returned it for a two-point conversion. NU also had a punt blocked late in the game that was downed on the NU two yard line. That play resulted in a quick BC touchdown with just 4:18 remaining.
So how did Nebraska manage to win the game? The Husker defense stuffed four fourth-down attempts by BC in Husker territory. Nebraska allowed over 300 passing yards but held Boston College to 47 rushing yards.
The play of the game for NU had to be Rahmir Johnson's 4th-and-1 carry that picked up a first down and sealed the win for Nebraska. If the Huskers didn't get the first down, BC would have the ball with about two minutes to go with a chance to win it in regulation.
Consequently, Rahmir who grew up in nearby Harlem, was named the game's MVP.
I'm proud of the seniors like Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher who came back for one more year. They helped Nebraska take another step forward in the rebuild of the Husker football program.
What a win! What a way to end the season! I'm so proud of the players and coaches and happy for the long-suffering Husker fans.
