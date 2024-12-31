Carriker Chronicles: What Nebraska Can Expect from Coordinators Dana Holgorsen & John Butler
Also from Adam, an Ed Foley update and a top portal O-lineman trending toward the Huskers.
In this story:
Is Dana Holgorsen the best offensive coordinator in America? Will John Butler lead another top-20 defense for Nebraska , and what's going on with Ed Foley? Also, the top remaining transfer portal offensive tackle is trending toward Nebraska! Adam Carriker shares unique insight, unbridled honesty and has a whole lot of fun on today's Carriker Chronicles. Enjoy, folks!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
