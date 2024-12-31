Nebraska Women's Basketball Continues to Receive Votes in Latest Associated Press Poll
The Nebraska women's basketball team continues to garner top 25 attention despite a loss to the top team in the country.
The Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1 B1G) fell out of the top 25 after their 72-61 loss Dec. 21 to Georgia Tech, but garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering a 91-54 loss at No. 1 UCLA Sunday. The Huskers received four points from votes Monday.
Nebraska had been inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to the Yellow Jackets, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' nonconference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.
Nebraska was among nine Big Ten Conference teams to earn top 25 votes this week, including seven programs ranked in the top 25. No. 1 UCLA (13-0) earned the top spot, while No. 4 USC, No. 8 Maryland and No. 10 Ohio State pushed four conference teams into the top ten. The conference also was represented by No. 21 Michigan State, No. 23 Iowa and No. 24 Michigan. Illinois and Nebraska were among the nine other schools to receive votes.
The Southeastern Conference landed eight teams in the top 25, as South Carolina remained at No. 2. No. 5 Texas, No. 6 LSU, and No. 9 Oklahoma all earned top-ten billings, while No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 19 Alabama, and No. 25 Ole Miss all landed in the rankings this week.
The ACC earned six spots, including No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 14 Duke, No. 20 California and No. 22 North Carolina State.
Nebraska will have plenty of top 25 opportunities upcoming, with a road test at No. 4 USC on Wednesday, a home tilt with RV Penn State Sunday, followed by a home matchup against No. 21 Michigan State on Jan. 8. The Huskers and Trojans face off in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve with tipoff at 2 p.m. CST.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- LSU
- UConn
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Georgia Tech
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- California
- Michigan State
- NC State
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
