Nebraska Men's Basketball Garners One Vote in Latest Associated Press Top 25
The Nebraska men's basketball team is once again receiving top 25 consideration - even if it just from a single voter.
The Huskers (10-2, 1-1 B1G) garnered one vote in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings following an impressive win streak in Hawai'i, claiming the Diamond Head Classic Tournament title. Nebraska beat Murray State, Hawai'i and Oregon State to earn its first multiple-team event title since 2000.
The Cornhuskers had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton in November, but that stopped after a blowout loss at Michigan State earlier this month.
Nebraska has not reached the AP top 25 since 2018.
Five Big Ten Conference teams are in this week's top 25. Oregon (12-1) is the lone conference squad in the top ten, while No. 15 UCLA (11-2), No. 18 Michigan State (10-2), No. 20 Purdue (9-4), and No. 22 Illinois (9-3) all rose at least one spot from their previous rankings. Also receiving votes besides Nebraska were Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State.
The Southeastern Conference dominates the top of the polls for the second straight week, as the top 13 teams did not have any movement from last week's edition. Tennessee nabbed the top spot with 41 first-place votes followed by No. 2 Aubrun garnering 20 first-place nods. No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, and No. 10 Kentucky rounded out the top ten for the SEC. No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 23 Arkansas, and No. 24 Ole Miss were also ranked, giving the Southeastern Conference ten teams in the final poll prior to 2025.
No. 3 Iowa State and No. 7 Kansas represented the Big 12 in the top ten, while the conference added No. 14 Houston, No. 16 Cincinnati, and No. 25 Baylor to the mix for five teams in this week's poll. No. 4 Duke was the lone representative of the ACC, along with No. 8 Marquette and No. 11 UConn of the Big East.
Nebraska has faced one ranked opponent - No. 18 Michigan State - with one other foe - Indiana - receiving votes in this week's poll. The Huskers will take on Southern at home Monday night before facing No. 15 UCLA at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday to begin the new calendar year.
Associated Press Top 25
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Alabama
- Florida
- Kansas
- Marquette
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- UConn
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Houston
- UCLA
- Cincinnati
- Mississippi State
- Michigan State
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- Memphis
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
