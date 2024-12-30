All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Garners One Vote in Latest Associated Press Top 25

The Huskers get some recognition after an impressive run in Hawai'i.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary shoots the ball during the Huskers' game against Indiana on Dec 13, 2024.
Nebraska forward Juwan Gary shoots the ball during the Huskers' game against Indiana on Dec 13, 2024. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Nebraska men's basketball team is once again receiving top 25 consideration - even if it just from a single voter.

The Huskers (10-2, 1-1 B1G) garnered one vote in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings following an impressive win streak in Hawai'i, claiming the Diamond Head Classic Tournament title. Nebraska beat Murray State, Hawai'i and Oregon State to earn its first multiple-team event title since 2000.


The Cornhuskers had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton in November, but that stopped after a blowout loss at Michigan State earlier this month.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) is fouled dribbling between Creighton Bluejays
Nebraska guard Brice Williams is fouled during the Huskers' Nov. 22 win at Creighton. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Nebraska has not reached the AP top 25 since 2018.

Five Big Ten Conference teams are in this week's top 25. Oregon (12-1) is the lone conference squad in the top ten, while No. 15 UCLA (11-2), No. 18 Michigan State (10-2), No. 20 Purdue (9-4), and No. 22 Illinois (9-3) all rose at least one spot from their previous rankings. Also receiving votes besides Nebraska were Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State.

The Southeastern Conference dominates the top of the polls for the second straight week, as the top 13 teams did not have any movement from last week's edition. Tennessee nabbed the top spot with 41 first-place votes followed by No. 2 Aubrun garnering 20 first-place nods. No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, and No. 10 Kentucky rounded out the top ten for the SEC. No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 23 Arkansas, and No. 24 Ole Miss were also ranked, giving the Southeastern Conference ten teams in the final poll prior to 2025.

No. 3 Iowa State and No. 7 Kansas represented the Big 12 in the top ten, while the conference added No. 14 Houston, No. 16 Cincinnati, and No. 25 Baylor to the mix for five teams in this week's poll. No. 4 Duke was the lone representative of the ACC, along with No. 8 Marquette and No. 11 UConn of the Big East.

Iowa State's Nate Heise (left) and Brandton Chatfield battle Kansas City's Cameron Faas for a rebound on Nov. 11, 2024.
Iowa State's Nate Heise (left) and Brandton Chatfield battle Kansas City's Cameron Faas for a rebound on Nov. 11, 2024. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska has faced one ranked opponent - No. 18 Michigan State - with one other foe - Indiana - receiving votes in this week's poll. The Huskers will take on Southern at home Monday night before facing No. 15 UCLA at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday to begin the new calendar year.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Alabama
  6. Florida
  7. Kansas
  8. Marquette
  9. Oregon
  10. Kentucky
  11. UConn
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Houston
  15. UCLA
  16. Cincinnati
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Michigan State
  19. Gonzaga
  20. Purdue
  21. Memphis
  22. Illinois
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Baylor

