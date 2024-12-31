All Huskers

Nebrasketball Rolls Southern, 77-43

The Huskers ran away from the Jaguars to close the non-conference slate with a victory.

Dec 30, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) shoots the ball against Southern University Jaguars forward DaMariee Jones (1) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dec 30, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) shoots the ball against Southern University Jaguars forward DaMariee Jones (1) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball closed out the non-conference slate of the schedule with an absolute runaway of a win.

The Huskers beat the Southern Jaguars 77-43. NU improved to 11-2 while SU fell to 5-8.

A 12-2 run to open the game put things out of reach quickly. Southern struggled to make anything, going 0-for-11 from 3 in the first half as Nebraska built a 39-15 lead going into the break.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots a three-point basket.
Dec 30, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots a three-point basket against Southern University Jaguars forward DaMariee Jones (1) and center Dionjahe Thomas (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

That same energy didn't continue in the second half, although it wasn't necessary. Nebraska used a 10-0 run to close out the game with the 34-point victory.

Nebraska shot 49.1% for the game, including 13-for-30 from 3. Southern shot just 25.4%, making 3-of-24 from deep.

Connor Essegian finished with a game-high 20 points. The sharpshooter made six triples and grabbed six rebounds.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives against Southern University Jaguars guard Jayce Depron (5).
Dec 30, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives against Southern University Jaguars guard Jayce Depron (5) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska dives fully into Big Ten Conference play Saturday with UCLA. Tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST on FOX.

Box score

