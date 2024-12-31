Nebrasketball Rolls Southern, 77-43
Nebraska men's basketball closed out the non-conference slate of the schedule with an absolute runaway of a win.
The Huskers beat the Southern Jaguars 77-43. NU improved to 11-2 while SU fell to 5-8.
A 12-2 run to open the game put things out of reach quickly. Southern struggled to make anything, going 0-for-11 from 3 in the first half as Nebraska built a 39-15 lead going into the break.
That same energy didn't continue in the second half, although it wasn't necessary. Nebraska used a 10-0 run to close out the game with the 34-point victory.
Nebraska shot 49.1% for the game, including 13-for-30 from 3. Southern shot just 25.4%, making 3-of-24 from deep.
Connor Essegian finished with a game-high 20 points. The sharpshooter made six triples and grabbed six rebounds.
Nebraska dives fully into Big Ten Conference play Saturday with UCLA. Tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST on FOX.
MORE: 'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe Is Named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: What Nebraska Can Expect from Coordinators Dana Holgorsen & John Butler
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Continues to Receive Votes in Latest Associated Press Poll
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Garners One Vote in Latest Associated Press Top 25
MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Boston College
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.