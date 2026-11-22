

Jeremiah Smith might've gotten his, but Nebraska had the last laugh.



Against the Big Ten's most productive offense, the Huskers held Ohio State to just 49 offensive plays Saturday while forcing two turnovers in their seventh win of the season. Despite being without several of their most productive and experienced players, NU received meaningful contributions from underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball.



In total, 23 defenders saw action in NU's three-point win. Here are their final grades and snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Lenhardt 4th 39 57.0 35.7 71.2 62.3 67.6 Nwaneri 3rd 35 56.5 71.1 66.3 60.2 58.5 Stoudmire 6th 33 58.8 22.5 55.4 - 57.0 Pietrzak 2nd 22 51.4 73.7 63.8 60.0 57.4 Van Poppel 4th 22 49.2 16.2 55.0 - 39.5 Ochoa 3rd 18 61.0 - 53.9 60.0 56.7 Terry 2nd 16 55.7 - 62.4 - 58.4 Berymon 1st 13 55.3 72.2 57.6 60.0 55.5 Goldman 4th 5 - 23.1 46.4 60.0 47.1 Parrott 5th 2 - - - - - Hoffken 3rd 1 - - - - - Lefotu 4th 1 - - - - -

Defensive Line

Fourth-year edge defender Cameron Lenhardt had perhaps his most impactful game since his freshman campaign. Nebraska was credited with just 11 quarterback pressures against Ohio State, and Lenhardt was responsible for four of them. He finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a sack.

Junior edge Williams Nwaneri wasn't able to bring the quarterback down, but he still made a meaningful impact as well. The 6-foot-7 defensive end was credited with two hurries, one quarterback hit, and a pass deflection.

Though the defensive line played a large part in Nebraska's ability to shut down the Buckeyes' run game, the group was responsible for nine missed tackles. The Huskers still held the Buckeyes to just 76 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Shavers 3rd 51 31.9 83.7 56.5 66.0 52.0 Foster 3rd 45 72.9 84.3 55.9 68.8 72.1 Merritt 2nd 8 60.1 - 58.8 61.6 61.8 Wacker 3rd 1 - - - - - Rogers 4th 1 - - - - -

Linebackers

Without San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss for the second straight game, junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster stepped up. Foster led the way with eight tackles on 45 defensive snaps, while Shavers had seven tackles on 51 snaps.

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Both veterans also graded out respectably in pass coverage, despite Shavers allowing four receptions for 29 yards on six targets. The Miami-area native was also credited with a pass breakup.

While three other linebackers saw the field, Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich clearly trusts his junior duo to handle most of the workload. The two combined for nearly 91% of the snaps played by Husker linebackers Saturday.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Odem 1st 51 62.9 76.2 - 53.2 54.4 Jones 3rd 50 95.6 77.6 59.5 71.7 88.0 Evans 4th 50 68.9 57.8 - 39.4 43.7 McDougle 5th 50 63.8 30.5 58.9 34.6 41.4 Conn 4th 39 50.0 28.7 - 60.8 57.1 Benning 3rd 11 60.0 - - 63.2 63.6

Defensive Backs

Against Jeremiah Smith, whom Aurich dubbed "the LeBron James of college football wide receivers" earlier in the week, Nebraska's secondary had its hands full. The Heisman hopeful and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite Smith's production, junior defensive back Donovan Jones had one heck of a game. On 50 defensive snaps, Jones totaled two tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble. After that takeaway, Nebraska's offense drove 47 yards for the Huskers' third touchdown of the game.

Freshman cornerback Danny Odem surrendered three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in his second collegiate start. Meanwhile, Florida International transfer Victor Evans III, whose primary responsibility was defending Smith, allowed six receptions for 151 yards and a score on seven targets. Evans redeemed himself by recording his first collegiate interception.

Although the Huskers couldn't contain one of the best receivers in college football, their secondary did enough to help secure the win. Nebraska likely won't face a more talented pass-catcher for the remainder of these players' collegiate careers, making Saturday's result admirable at the very least.

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