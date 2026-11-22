How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Ohio State on PFF
In this story:
Jeremiah Smith might've gotten his, but Nebraska had the last laugh.
Against the Big Ten's most productive offense, the Huskers held Ohio State to just 49 offensive plays Saturday while forcing two turnovers in their seventh win of the season. Despite being without several of their most productive and experienced players, NU received meaningful contributions from underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball.
In total, 23 defenders saw action in NU's three-point win. Here are their final grades and snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Lenhardt
4th
39
57.0
35.7
71.2
62.3
67.6
Nwaneri
3rd
35
56.5
71.1
66.3
60.2
58.5
Stoudmire
6th
33
58.8
22.5
55.4
-
57.0
Pietrzak
2nd
22
51.4
73.7
63.8
60.0
57.4
Van Poppel
4th
22
49.2
16.2
55.0
-
39.5
Ochoa
3rd
18
61.0
-
53.9
60.0
56.7
Terry
2nd
16
55.7
-
62.4
-
58.4
Berymon
1st
13
55.3
72.2
57.6
60.0
55.5
Goldman
4th
5
-
23.1
46.4
60.0
47.1
Parrott
5th
2
-
-
-
-
-
Hoffken
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Lefotu
4th
1
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Line
Fourth-year edge defender Cameron Lenhardt had perhaps his most impactful game since his freshman campaign. Nebraska was credited with just 11 quarterback pressures against Ohio State, and Lenhardt was responsible for four of them. He finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a sack.
Junior edge Williams Nwaneri wasn't able to bring the quarterback down, but he still made a meaningful impact as well. The 6-foot-7 defensive end was credited with two hurries, one quarterback hit, and a pass deflection.
Though the defensive line played a large part in Nebraska's ability to shut down the Buckeyes' run game, the group was responsible for nine missed tackles. The Huskers still held the Buckeyes to just 76 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Shavers
3rd
51
31.9
83.7
56.5
66.0
52.0
Foster
3rd
45
72.9
84.3
55.9
68.8
72.1
Merritt
2nd
8
60.1
-
58.8
61.6
61.8
Wacker
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Rogers
4th
1
-
-
-
-
-
Linebackers
Without San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss for the second straight game, junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster stepped up. Foster led the way with eight tackles on 45 defensive snaps, while Shavers had seven tackles on 51 snaps.
Both veterans also graded out respectably in pass coverage, despite Shavers allowing four receptions for 29 yards on six targets. The Miami-area native was also credited with a pass breakup.
While three other linebackers saw the field, Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich clearly trusts his junior duo to handle most of the workload. The two combined for nearly 91% of the snaps played by Husker linebackers Saturday.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Odem
1st
51
62.9
76.2
-
53.2
54.4
Jones
3rd
50
95.6
77.6
59.5
71.7
88.0
Evans
4th
50
68.9
57.8
-
39.4
43.7
McDougle
5th
50
63.8
30.5
58.9
34.6
41.4
Conn
4th
39
50.0
28.7
-
60.8
57.1
Benning
3rd
11
60.0
-
-
63.2
63.6
Defensive Backs
Against Jeremiah Smith, whom Aurich dubbed "the LeBron James of college football wide receivers" earlier in the week, Nebraska's secondary had its hands full. The Heisman hopeful and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite Smith's production, junior defensive back Donovan Jones had one heck of a game. On 50 defensive snaps, Jones totaled two tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble. After that takeaway, Nebraska's offense drove 47 yards for the Huskers' third touchdown of the game.
Freshman cornerback Danny Odem surrendered three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in his second collegiate start. Meanwhile, Florida International transfer Victor Evans III, whose primary responsibility was defending Smith, allowed six receptions for 151 yards and a score on seven targets. Evans redeemed himself by recording his first collegiate interception.
Although the Huskers couldn't contain one of the best receivers in college football, their secondary did enough to help secure the win. Nebraska likely won't face a more talented pass-catcher for the remainder of these players' collegiate careers, making Saturday's result admirable at the very least.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.