Shutting down the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten just got a whole lot harder.



Starting defenders Andrew Marshall, Jahsear Whittington, and Owen Chambliss are listed as out against Ohio State in the Huskers' Wednesday availability report.



While Marshall's absence was expected, there was hope that Whittington and Chambliss could return. Instead, Nebraska will head into its final home game of 2026 without its best cover corner, top-graded linebacker, and current leader in sacks.

Nebraska-Ohio State Availability Report | Big Ten

Marshall, who earned Midseason All-America recognition from On3 and Sports Illustrated, is out for the year after undergoing surgery last week. He finished his senior campaign with 28 tackles, six pass deflections, one tackle for loss, and an interception. Marshall started Nebraska's first nine games before his injury occurred.

Chambliss, who missed NU's season opener against Ohio, had been playing at a high level since his return. The San Diego State transfer was injured again against Illinois, though, playing just 31 defensive snaps in the Huskers' 24-13 loss in Champaign. The former First-Team All-Mountain West selection has started all eight games he's been available for and is tied for the team lead with 55 tackles. He's also recorded 5.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, and an interception.

Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington has been a welcome addition to the Big Red. While some questioned whether he was too small for the Big Ten, the 6-foot, 275-pound interior defender has largely put those concerns to rest. The junior has started 10 games, totaling 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

If his season were to end now, Whittington would finish tied with Jamari Butler (2023) for the second-most sacks in a single season during the Matt Rhule era. Ty Robinson holds the top spot with seven in 2024.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury against Indiana on Oct. 17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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On the Ohio State side, former starting quarterback Julian Sayin, a 2025 Heisman finalist, is out indefinitely. Before suffering an injury against Indiana on Oct. 17, the junior had thrown for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Sayin is eligible to turn pro after the season. With Ohio State currently sitting at No. 14 in the latest CFP Poll, his season could be over if the Buckeyes don't find their way into the final 12-team playoff field.

Additionally, fifth-year senior running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is listed out for Saturday's game. The Florida transfer has carried the ball 59 times for 354 yards and six touchdowns in 2026. He's also caught two passes for eight yards.

Anthony Jones Jr. has started in seven games for Nebraska in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other players on Nebraska's two-deep, including Anthony Jones Jr. and Paul Mubenga, are also listed on the initial report. Jones, who suffered a broken foot against Oregon on Oct. 17, has been upgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game, while Mubenga is listed as questionable.

Jones has totaled 19 tackles and a pass deflection in 2026, but his impact has been much greater than the stat sheet suggests. The fifth-year edge defender has played a significant role in helping NU's defense rank among the top units in college football this fall.

Mubenga, an LSU transfer, has appeared in all 10 of the Huskers' games, earning eight starts at left guard. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior played just four snaps against Rutgers last week before leaving with an injury. Junior offensive lineman Gibson Pyle stepped in, playing 64 snaps against the Scarlet Knights without allowing a single pressure in the Huskers' 31-0 win.

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