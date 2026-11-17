

By this point in the season, Nebraska has faced its share of quality receivers in Big Ten play, but none can compare to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.



Rob Aurich knows the Huskers won't be able to shut Smith down completely. To have a chance to win, though, they'll need to slow him down. As he prepares his unit to defend against perhaps the best player in college football, here's what Aurich said Tuesday about how he plans to approach the challenge.

Nebraska's defense has accounted for nine interceptions in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Red's defense is no joke, ranking 18th nationally against the pass. However, Saturday's matchup with the Buckeyes won't be a walk in the park, especially considering the attrition Nebraska has dealt with. Most notably, NU's Midseason All-America defensive back Andrew Marshall is out for the year. The Huskers will need their depth pieces to fill his role.

When asked how the Blackshirts plan to defend Smith, Aurich emphasized that it will be a team-wide approach.

“Power of the roster,” he said. “We’re in power of the roster mode right now. I really think we’ve spent the last 10 months training these guys to get them ready. The way we looked in our walkthrough yesterday, I have no doubt that the guys we are asking to step up are going to attack that challenge.”

“He’s probably the most gifted kid on the planet right now,” Aurich said regarding Smith. “He’s the LeBron James of college football wide receivers. So, I’m sure he’s going to have an opportunity to be productive; we just can’t let him take over the game.”

Jeremiah Charles played 11 defensive snaps against Rutgers and earned a team-high coverage (89.7) and overall grade (90.8), according to Pro Football Focus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans won't get to see arguably the most talented cornerback in the Big Ten match up against Heisman Trophy hopeful Jeremiah Smith. Aurich, who has coached Marshall at multiple stops, reflected on the Idaho transfer's impact and discussed who could step into his role.

“Marsh is the man,” Aurich said. “I remember recruiting Marsh out of Roosevelt High School. A completely different man from what he was then. He was still a great kid, but now he’s fully formed. And so, I’m disappointed. With how he was playing, and what he meant to our team.”

“I know he’s heartbroken,” Aurich continued. “We shared a few moments over the past week talking about it. Obviously, there’s some big decisions and stuff coming up in his life, but I'm forever grateful to Andrew Marshall for what he’s contributed to us. He has such a great impact on our team on the sideline right now. He is a steady force for us right now, and (Jeremiah Charles), Danny (Odem), and (Larry) Tarver, I think all of those guys have learned a lot from him, and they are ready to step up in his role.”

Danny Odem, Nebraska's lone five-star signee in the 2026 recruiting class, has seen action in all 10 of the Huskers' games while earning one start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players Aurich listed, Odem has the most experience. The former five-star recruit earned the first start of his collegiate career against Rutgers and didn't allow a reception in Saturday's win.

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Odem has shown promise, but he'll face a much tougher test against Ohio State. Aurich has seen him develop throughout the season and offered reason for optimism about his ability to handle the responsibility yet again.

“I think he’s playing much better than he was at the beginning of the season,” Aurich said. “I think he’s found his footing; he’s found his sea legs, a little bit. As a freshman, I think, sometimes you can- the space and time of reaction between your break and making a play in college, you don’t close it as fast as what you do in high school. So, I think he’s kind of learned to manage that gap from a spatial awareness aspect. I think he’s just finishing plays at a higher level.”

Caleb Benning breaks on a ball against Washington on Halloween. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers have another young defensive back who has made strides throughout the year. As dependable as Odem has become, Caleb Benning may be Nebraska's best example of in-season growth.

Thrust into a starting role earlier this season, Benning has consistently graded out near the top of his position group in his four starts. Last week, the Husker legacy recorded the first interception of his collegiate career. Fellow defensive back Jeremiah Charles also picked off a pass.

“Caleb had a great play; I mean, it was a layup,” Aurich said with a laugh. “He needs to go highpoint the ball. He said he lost it in the sun; there was no sun in New Jersey. I didn’t see the sun one time while I was there. Lovely state, great people, but the sun was not out.”

“JJ Charles has meant a lot to us,” Aurich continued as everyone laughed. “Charles is a guy who has been in the rotation, out of the rotation. His response, his resolve, I’ve been really, really impressed by.”

Senior Day in Memorial 🏈



🗓️ 11.21.26

⏰ 11:00 AM CT

🏟️ Memorial Stadium vs Ohio State

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/sVxXP1U92C — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) November 16, 2026

Like Odem, Benning and Charles will be relied upon to defend against the projected No. 1 overall pick. Saturday's matchup will be a measuring-stick game for the Huskers' secondary, but Aurich and Husker Nation have reason to be optimistic about what this unit can achieve. After all, they were the third-best defense against the pass a season ago, and they find themselves in the top 20 at this point in 2026.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Central, with the game set to air on FOX. If Nebraska can limit Smith's impact, the Huskers will give themselves their best chance to pull off the upset at home.

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