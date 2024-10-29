Florida State Football Commit Trending Towards a Nebraska Flip
Although the Nebraska Cornhuskers have nearly finished their class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, they have yet to quit recruiting certain recruits. One of the recruits they have yet to go away on is Chase Loftin.
At 6-6, 215- pounds, Loftin is a four-star tight end at Millard South in Omaha, Nebraska, but he had played at Elkhorn North before transferring for his senior year. He committed to Florida State over the summer.
That commitment, though, has waned in the wake of 1-7 start to the season, including a 36-14 loss at in-state rival Miami this past weekend. Since then, Loftin has trended to flipping his commitment closer to home.
Predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Noles247's Zach Blostein, and Husker247's Mike Schaefer all have the talented tight end going to Nebraska. According to Rivals, Loftin will be visiting Nebraska this weekend for the UCLA game.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Loftin would be joining a 25th-ranked class in the 2025 cycle that the Cornhuskers have already put together. He would also be the eighth four-star to join the Cornhuskers class.
Nebraska currently has one tight end committed to the 2025 class: three-star Bear Tenney. Last year, the Huskers signed a trio of tight ends: four-star Carter Nelson, three-star Ian Flynt, three-star Keelan Smith, and three-star Eric Ingwerson. In the transfer portal, NU added Mac Markway from LSU, but he has missed the season with an injury.
Over the past two games, junior tight end Thomas Fidone has exploded for 10 receptions for 146 yards. That type of production, along with a willingness from freshman five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to go to the tight end, is enticing for recruits, even with a potentially stacked room in Lincoln.
According to MaxPreps, Loftin has 36 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns this fall. His Millard South team is 8-1 and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs for Class A, Nebraska's largest classification. The Patriots begin the playoffs against Papillion-LaVista South this Friday.
