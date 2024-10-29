All Huskers

I-80 Club Plus One: Kent Pavelka on the 2024-2025 Nebrasketball Season

Jack Mitchell sits down with the long-time play-by-play voice of Nebrasketball, Kent Pavelka, to discuss his process, what continues to bring him back year after year, and what that hard-to-describe unique thing about this fanbase is.

Kent Pavelka On the 2024-2025 Nebrasketball Season, What Brings Him Back | I-80 Club Plus One
Jack Mitchell sits down with the long-time play-by-play voice of Nebrasketball, Kent Pavelka, to discuss his process, what continues to bring him back year after year, and what that hard-to-describe unique thing about this fanbase is. Plus, the guys dive into this year's team, how the roster measures up to last year's NCAA squad, player by player scouting reports from practice, and what this schedule means for what it will take to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Schedule for this week in the club.
Schedule for this week in the club includes a Plus One with Kent Pavelka, Wednesday Night in Da Club, the inaugural Nebrasketball Brunch Show, Saturday Morning Coffee, and I-80 After Dark. / Josh Peterson

Also to come this week:

  • Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB is on a bit later tomorrow - 9:00pm - as the guys put a final bow on Nebraska's loss to Ohio State and look ahead to Saturday's game vs UCLA. This one is for Patrons only, so if you'd like to join along, hit up the membership tab and see which tier you'd most want to join!
  • On Friday morning, we debut the Nebrasketball Brunch Show! This will air live on YouTube every Friday at 11 am CDT and we think you'll really dig it. Join Jack and HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry for their own preview of the upcoming hoops season and be sure to do so each and every week throughout the season.
  • We'll have both the Saturday Morning Coffee Show and I-80 After Dark this weekend, with the former being exclusively for Patrons whereas the latter show air live on the I-80 YouTube channel. Final thoughts on Nebraska/UCLA in the morning with all our reactions that night. There's nothing like a Saturday inside the Club!

That doesn't even include After Nebrasketball next week! What a stretch of shows we're entering into. Subscribe on YouTube or Patreon to get the absolute most out of the I-80 Club!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

