Huskers in Solid Position to Attract Attention Across the Nation
With the release of another preseason poll, Nebraska football seems to have found its launch point as a promising 2025 season is less than three months away.
ESPN’s computer-generated FPI ratings have the Cornhuskers ranked No. 25. CBS Sports’ latest ratings have Nebraska as “just missed the cut” of the Top 25, along with 10 other teams.
Nebraska is coming off a 7-6 season and Huskers fans can’t expect an immediate outpouring of love from national media outlets. The road back to prominence takes time — and can be bumpy. There has been almost a decade of bumpy in Lincoln, as the Huskers suffered through seven consecutive losing seasons from 2017 to 2023.
The best way — maybe the only way — to regain a national stature is to win football games. Win the games you’re expected to win, then win a few as an underdog. Do that, and the Cornhuskers will get noticed. Around Lincoln, around the state, and across America, too.
Opportunity is there for Huskers
Nebraska has such an opportunity in 2025 under third-year coach Matt Rhule.
Optimism runs hot in Lincoln as Huskers fans hope to see continued improvement from true sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, who reportedly dedicated the offseason to improving his physical stature and fitness.
Raiola was impressive as a freshman, completing 67 percent of his passes (275-of-410) for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions, a statistic that needs improvement for the Huskers to have serious success.
Of Nebraska’s six losses in 2024, five were by one score. The Huskers got destroyed by Indiana, 56-7, during one of the Hoosiers’ best seasons in their history.
Last season marked Nebraska’s first trip to a bowl game since a 2016 loss to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Cornhuskers defeated Boston College, 20-15, in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2024.
In January, Nebraska was ranked 49th by CBS Sports. The offseason has resulted in a significant rise for Nebraska.
Beyond the quarterback, the Cornhuskers signed a dozen players from the transfer portal — beefing up their lines, and adding several talented wide receivers.
Nebraska’s non-conference schedule isn’t daunting and neither are its Big Ten matchups.
The Huskers open the season with Cincinnati at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, then play host to Akron and FCS program Houston Christian. Cincinnati will be sneaky good, a team Nebraska can’t take lightly.
The Huskers’ first real test comes Sept. 20 against visiting Michigan. Nebraska’s Big Ten schedule misses defending national champion Ohio State and defending Big Ten champion Oregon. Nebraska gets USC and Iowa at Memorial Stadium. The toughest road game is Nov. 22 at Penn State.
All in all, it’s a manageable schedule, almost custom-made for a program hoping to make noise and to have people take notice.
