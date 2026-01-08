What Nebraska Still Needs Via the Transfer Portal

Since it opened on Jan. 2, Nebraska has put together a portal haul stacked with seven additions spanning both sides of the ball.

With key position groups like quarterback, linebacker, and offensive line addressed, there are still several areas of the Huskers' roster that could stand to see some reinforcements brought in.

Currently on day six of a 15-day window, open until Jan 16, Nebraska has brought in well over a dozen portal visitors to campus and found relative success in securing commitments. However, after an underwhelming end to the 2025 season, plenty of room for growth is available, and will need to be made over the coming months.

Depending on which week you choose to look at the depth chart released by the university throughout the 2025 season, the Huskers are tasked with replacing around a dozen starters from this fall. With six coming from each side, Nebraska will need to address roughly half of its starting roster prior to 2026.

To make things easy, we'll start with the offense before circling back to new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's group.

Player Position Starts Games Played Dylan Raiola Quarterback 22 22 Emmett Johnson Running Back 23 41 Dane Key Wide Receiver 12 13 Henry Lutovsky Left Guard 29 50 Rocco Spindler Right Guard 12 12 Turner Corcoran Right Tackle 39 48

Barring the tight end room, Nebraska lost a starter at nearly every position group on the offensive side of the ball. Every player featured on the list above, besides Turner Corcoran, started in every game they were available in this fall. Though at first, it seemed daunting to need to replace that many players in one offseason, the Huskers have largely addressed their needs as of Jan. 7.

To date, Nebraska has signed a presumed starter at quarterback, right tackle, and right guard. With three of the positions of need addressed, expect the Huskers to move quickly in securing further additions at the positions remaining.

Matt Rhule's staff is reported to be nearing a commitment from a former Big Ten wide receiver, and has had several visits from guard targets as well. Though it's not doomsday yet, Nebraska's running back search has been relatively quiet. Losing Emmett Johnson, who became a First Team All-American running back this fall, will not be easy; so, a depth piece who can compete for the starting job is likely to be added to the ranks.

Player Position Starts Games Played Elijah Jeudy Nose Guard 13 37 Keona Davis Defensive Tackle 25 12 Dasan McCullough Jack 7 11 Javin Wright Linebacker 14 46 DeShon Singleton Rover 30 47 Ceyair Wright Nickle 17 26

The Huskers lost six starters along the defense as well, and as they head into the offseason with plans to implement a new defensive scheme, Nebraska will need to replace several players who were multi-year starters in Lincoln. While there are both good and bad to seeing fresh faces, this staff hasn't taken its time in bringing in proven and experienced pieces to their roster over the past few days.

Of the seven portal additions Nebraska has made, four of them have been on the defensive side of the ball. To date, the Huskers are set to welcome in a trio of linebackers, including. Owen Chambliss (San Diego State), Dexter Foster (Oregon State), and Will Hawthorne (Iowa State). These recruits' resumes stand in that order, but all three offer noticeable size, with two of whom were former starters at their previous schools.

Nebraska also added a proven safety to its ranks. Dwayne McDougle, formerly of San Diego State, is the lone defensive back addition as of Jan. 7, but several other prospects have taken visits to Lincoln since the portal opened last Friday.

Because Nebraska is shifting its defensive scheme from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 next fall, these replacements are more heavily suited to what the Huskers will look to run in 2026. Nebraska's offense may likely pivot slightly as well, though Dana Holgorsen will ultimately still be calling plays.

With that in mind, Nebraska has addressed roughly six of its starting roles in need of replacements in as many days, three of each on both sides of the ball. With quarterback, right guard, and right tackle all addressed, expect additions to the running back and wide receiver rooms, including another possible starting-caliber guard before Jan. 16.

Defensively, the Huskers seem to have addressed two linebacker roles this fall, and depending on how they truly utilize their players in 2026, one will likely play a more consistent role on the edge in pass-rushing situations. McDougle also seems to be ready-made to slot in at a starting safety role. Having played for Aurich in 2025, he's on the fast track to continue his role next season in Lincoln.

So, what's left on the offense?

Dana Holgorsen will enter his second full year as Nebraska's offensive coordinator. He's secured a believe starting quarterback, but what else do the Huskers need? | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Offensively, Nebraska is in dire need of either producing or securing commitments from at least three more players. In all likelihood, they will go three for three on the latter, but several players in each room already on the roster could be elevated with further development before the season.

During the Las Vegas Bowl, the Huskers had good production from their running back room, relative to how the game played out. Mekhi Nelson earned the start and played, by most standards, a good game. The Huskers still seem to need a true lead back, but news has been slow throughout their search. Whether they elect to go with what they have or secure a big-name back, establishing a running game is paramount to success next fall, and is something Nebraska can't afford to make a blunder on this offseason.

As stated before, Nebraska is currently projected to land a former team-leading receiver from a conference foe. Losing the talent of Dane Key this season is something Dakiel Short's group will need to replace. With several younger players in the room that saw action in 2025, it is not the most important position to add, but it ultimately appears as one in which the Huskers are willing to pay for ahead of next fall.

Tyler Knaak slid into the right guard role for the bowl game and earned his first career start. He could be a player that new offensive line coach Geep Wade elects to man a guard role again next fall. But, with only one career start, it may be more likely that Nebraska continues shopping for a more proven option over the coming days.

How about defensively?

Nebraska has yet to fill its defensive line position coaching vacancy. They need to add between one and two starting caliber defensive linemen ahead of 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Aurich found success within the upper echelon of defenses at San Diego State in 2025. He will look to reenact that in Lincoln over his tenure, ideally positioning himself for a head coaching job in the coming years. But before he continues his trajectory in doing so, he will need to oversee a dramatic turnaround at the line of scrimmage in his time with Nebraska. And it just so happens that the Huskers need starting depth within that room.

Ground zero for this rebuild will be along the defensive line. To ensure the Huskers are adequately suited to compete within the Big Ten, Nebraska will likely add two starting-caliber players to its ranks. Rhule's staff has swung and missed for various reasons at their early targets; however, we are currently in the midst of a second wave of entries, and there very well may be a third before it closes.

They have nine more days to get this right, and however it plays out will significantly affect optimism levels for the fan base heading into next fall. With several teams still competing for a National Championship, additional portal entries are inevitably going to happen. For some time now, Nebraska's staff has emphasized its ability to compete for the top players available, and if that remains true, expect the Huskers to chase some of the biggest names within the sport.

They may also address an additional starting role within the secondary, though depth within the room is already there. Nebraska has invited several targets to visit campus, and one in particular that remains uncommitted has direct ties to Aurich. Whether or not he is included in their portal haul, expect a large amount of this program's remaining funds to be allocated to defensive linemen.

