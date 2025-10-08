Huskers Jeered And Cheered In 38-27 Win Over MSU
The second quarter and part of the third proved to be some of the ugliest Husker football we've seen in a long time. How ugly was it? It was so ugly the security cameras at Memorial Stadium had to be turned off.
Husker fans? I feel your pain.
Fans expecting perfection this season are likely to be disappointed.
Performances like Saturday's will probably be the rule rather than the exception. Fans can yell, scream and demand coaching changes, but life as a Husker fan will continue to be challenging-at least for the time being.
But relax. There are lots of pluses that came out of last Saturday's Michigan State game.
Nebraska:
1.) Won the game.
2.) Defended its own turf.
3.) Beat a team that had a winning record.
4.) Beat a team it should have beaten.
5.) Won its first conference game of the season.
6.) Won the game by double digits.
7.) Won despite giving up five sacks and tossing an INT.
8.) Grabbed 2 INTs, blocked a punt for a TD and recovered a fumbled kickoff.
9.) Limited MSU to a total of 84 net yards rushing.
10.) Won the T/O margin 3-1
11.) Sustained no serious injuries.
12.) Sacked MSU QBs 4 times.
13.) Scored by rushing, passing and special teams.
14,) Are 4-1 despite the fact that 59% of the two-deep depth chart is made of either freshmen or sophomores. On defense, the number is 41%.
So relax Husker fans. Things are going to get better each week.
Up next: Nebraska @Maryland
Both teams are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Terps beat Wisconsin 27-10 and lost to Washington 24-20. Nebraska beat Michigan State 38-27 and lost to Michigan 30-27.
Sacks Fifth Avenue
NU is favored by seven points-a spread that seems about right. One advantage Maryland has is that it's ranked fourth nationally in QB sacks made (3.80 per game). NU is among the worst at allowing sacks (#118).
Many Happy Returns
One advantage for the Huskers might be in the return game. Nebraska ranks #15 in punt return average while Maryland is #107. In return coverage, NU ranks #3 to #108 for the Terps.
In kickoff coverage, NU is ranked nationally at #15. Maryland comes in at 74th.
Defense
In total defense, the Huskers are #11 and MU is 41st. Nebraska allows 16.2 points per game while Maryland gives up just 13.4 ppg.
In pass defense, NU is ranked #1 while MU is 71st.
Offense
NU has a substantial edge in scoring 42.4 ppg vs 30.0 for the Terps. In passing offense, NU is #8 and Maryland is 50th. Neither team is ranked highly in rushing offense.
Special Teams
According to ESPN, NU ranks 19th in special teams play while Maryland comes in at #34.
In summary, it's going to be hard for the Terps to pass against Nebraska. But NU should be able to move the ball through the air. Despite that, the Terps' front seven should be able to sack Dylan Raiola a few times. Look for Jacory Barney, Jr. to return a punt for a TD. Husker special teams will also make some big plays.
HD prediction: Nebraska 31-17.
You may email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
