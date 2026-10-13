Nebraska vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle to close out Saturday night’s slate.

Both schools are coming off losses last week, but Nebraska covered as +8.5 underdogs in a 20-17 loss to Indiana, while Oregon lost 17-15 to UCLA as -10.5 favorites.

That was the Cornhuskers’ first loss of the season, with the Ducks falling to 3-2 on the year with their loss.

Which team will bounce back on Saturday night?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.

Nebraska vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nebraska +7.5 (-108)

Oregon -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nebraska: +240

Oregon: -298

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nebraska vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Nebraska record: 5-1

Oregon record: 3-2

Nebraska vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch

Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s status still up in the air, the attention goes to the gunslinger on the opposing side.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea is having a strong season with the Cornhuskers. His 1,406 passing yards rank 31st in the nation, and his 13 passing touchdowns are tied for the 16th most in the country.

This is Colandrea’s first year in Nebraska after spending two years at Virginia and last season with UNLV. He’s started all four years, though, with 62 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his college career.

The senior is looking to bounce back from his worst game of the season. He completed just 25 of 43 passes for 263 yards and an interception. It was his first game of the year without a passing touchdown, but he did run for his third rushing score of the season.

Nebraska vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

Oregon is hoping to get back future first-round pick Dante Moore at quarterback this week, but his status remains unclear. Still, the Ducks are home favorites despite a 3-2 record to start the season.

Nebraska wasn’t tested too much during its five straight wins to open the season. The Cornhuskers were favored by at least 15.5 points in four of those five games, while also covering as -5.5 favorites in a 31-13 win at Michigan State.

UCLA found a blueprint to beat Oregon, and Nebraska is hoping to follow that this week. At the very least, I think the Cornhuskers can keep this a one-score game.

Pick: Nebraska -13.5 (-115)

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