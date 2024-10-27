I-80 After Dark: Nebraska Drops a Heartbreaker to Ohio State, Losing 21-17
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson recap Nebraska's brutal defeat to Ohio State. What are the takeaways from the four-point loss? What plays do they wish they could have back? And where does the program go next?
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson recap Nebraska's brutal defeat to Ohio State. What are the takeaways from the four-point loss? What plays do they wish they could have back? And where does the program go next?
Watch the episode above.
Want your comment read on the podcast? Want to interact with fellow Husker fans? Become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Buckeyes
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules
MORE: Tad Stryker: Recovery and Resolve in Columbus
MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Loses to Buckeyes But Shows Vast Improvement
MORE: No. 4 Ohio State Football Survives Nebraska, 21-17
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified