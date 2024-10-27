All Huskers

I-80 After Dark: Nebraska Drops a Heartbreaker to Ohio State, Losing 21-17

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson recap Nebraska's brutal defeat to Ohio State. What are the takeaways from the four-point loss? What plays do they wish they could have back? And where does the program go next?

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Watch the episode above.

