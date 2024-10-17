Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Named Top Five Heisman Candidate
The Huskers faced off against one elite quarterback once this year when they defeated Shedeur Sanders and Colorado. Now, they will be facing another.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke has taken the Big Ten by storm so far this year. Through six games, he has passed for 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has been just what the Hoosiers needed and has exceeded all expectations that were placed on him when he landed in Bloomington out of the transfer portal. Up next, he faces the Huskers and their sturdy defense.
Rourke is starting to get the national attention he deserves heading into the Nebraska matchup. ESPN released its top five Heisman Trophy candidates earlier in the week, and Rourke was listed at No. 5. It is a well-deserved mid-season recognition for a player who has played the best football of his career in 2024.
Rourke has guided a transformation of Indiana's offense along with a stable of other transfers brought in by head coach Curt Cignetti. Before the season, not many would have pegged the trip to Indiana as one of the toughest games on Nebraska's schedule. However, at this point in the season, this will be the toughest game the Huskers have played. The Hoosiers' potent passing attack will provide a formidable challenge to the Blackshirts, a unit that has looked elite at times this season.
However, the Huskers' defense can not simply key in on the passing game, either. The Hoosiers are an excellent running team and have 23 rushing touchdowns on the year, compared to Nebraska's 11. Long story short, the Huskers have not been tested on defense the way they will be on Saturday by Rourke and Indiana's offense.
MORE: Go Big Redcast: Diving Into Nebraska's Big Game in Hoosier Land
MORE: Nebraska Defense Looking to Carry Momentum into Indiana Matchup
MORE: Nebraska Has a Different Mentality Heading into Indiana Game
MORE: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction
MORE: Adam Carriker's Indiana-Nebraska Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.