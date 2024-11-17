Big Ten Remains Top-Heavy in Associated Press, Coaches Polls
The Big Ten Conference flexed its top-heavy status once again on Saturday, leading to another week of leading both of the major college football polls.
After a chaotic week with several Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference teams losing in the top 25, the Big Ten remained atop the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. No. 1 Oregon (11-0, 8-0 B1G) avoided disaster with a narrow escape at Wisconsin, winning 16-13. The Ducks received all of the first-place votes in both polls for the second-straight week. Oregon has remained in the drivers' seat since Oct. 19.
Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 B1G) stayed at No. 2 in both polls defeating Northwestern 31-7. The Buckeyes' lone loss this season was to the top-rated Ducks in Eugene on Oct. 12
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 B1G) blasted Purdue 49-10 Saturday to remain in the top five at No. 4, followed by No. 5 Indiana (10-0, 7-0) who was on a bye leading into their pivotal road test in Columbus Saturday at Ohio State. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions each climbed up one spot in the coaches poll rankings after Tennessee fell to Georgia, dropping the Volunteers from No. 4 to No. 11.
The SEC was the lone contender at the top as No. 3 Texas (9-1, 5-1 SEC) as the Longhorns avoided an upset at Arkansas with a 20-10 victory. The Southeastern Conference's marquee draw of Saturday pushed the Georgia Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2 SEC) up to No. 8 in both polls while Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) fell to No. 10 in the AP ranking.
The SEC has five teams within the top ten, including Texas, No. 7 Alabama, Georgia, No. 9 Ole Miss, and the Volunteers. No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 19 South Carolina rounded out the conference's seven appearances in the top 25 of each poll.
The Big Ten had five total teams in the AP Poll, as Illinois (7-3, 4-3) claimed the No. 24 spot in this week's rankings.
The highest ranked ACC programs in the AP Poll included No. 11 Miami (9-1, 5-1 ACC), No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC), and No. 17 Clemson (8-2, 7-1 ACC). In the coaches rankings, the Hurricanes are No. 10, the Mustangs at No. 12, and the Tigers at No. 16.
The Big 12 Conference dipped out of the top 10 after No. 14 BYU (9-1, 6-1 B12) stumbled at home against unranked Kansas. No. 16 Colorado (8-2, 6-1 B12) continues to impress with a home win against Utah while No. 21 Arizona State (8-2, 5-2 B12) and No. 22 Iowa State (8-2, 5-2 B12) remain in contention for the conference title game following wins.
The highest ranked non-Power Four conference school remains Boise State, as the No. 12 Broncos (9-1) continued their winning against San Jose State. No. 18 Army (9-0) remained as only one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, while No. 20 Tulane (9-2) rose up five spots in the AP poll. No. 23 UNLV (8-2) and No. 25 Washington State (8-2) rounded out the top 25 for each poll. Kansas Sate (7-3) and Memphis (9-2) were the final two teams in the coaches rankings.
Nebraska football has played four teams currently rated in the Top 25, including a win over Colorado on Sept. 7. The Huskers dropped a home overtime battle to Illinois in September, while dropping road contests at Ohio State and Indiana in October. The Big Red's schedule does not feature a team receiving top 25 consideration for its final two games, hosting Wisconsin then at Iowa.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Drops Tough Battle to Saint Mary's, 77-74
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Loses First Game Of The Season To Saint Mary's
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska at USC
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.