Nebraska Men's Basketball Drops Tough Battle to Saint Mary's, 77-74
A tough battle ends with the first loss of the season for Nebraska men's basketball
Nebraska (3-1) fell to Saint Mary's (4-0), 77-74, Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Huskers had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but the shot from Brice Williams missed the mark.
The Gaels built a double-digit lead quickly, going up 23-9 before the Huskers began to fight back. SMC's lead was just three points at halftime
Nebraska opened the second half on a 9-2 run. But Saint Mary's answered with a 24-9 run to lead by double digits with 4:13 to play.
NU made just two baskets over the final four minutes, but utilzed the free throw line to the tune of seven makes to close the gap. With five seconds left and trailing by three, Nebraska inbounded the ball to Williams who dribbled up the right side of the floor to the wing and fired a shot at the buzzer. The last-ditch effort failed, giving the Big Red their first loss of the season.
Nebraska shot 44.9% for the game, including 5-of-17 from 3. Saint Mary's made 42.6% of their shots, but tallied 11-of-23 3s.
At the free throw line, NU made 25-of-29 while SMC went 14-of-25.
After handling the ball well the last time out, Nebraska struggled in this one. The Huskers had 15 turnovers to just eight assists. That's nearly the opposite of the Gaels, who had nine turnovers and 14 assists.
Williams poured in a game-high 28 points. Berke Buyuktuncel added 15 points. Rollie Worster and Andrew Morgan both chipped in 10 points.
Nebraska heads to Creighton on Friday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST with the game to be broadcast on FS1.
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Loses First Game Of The Season To Saint Mary's
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska at USC
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin
MORE: Stukenholtz: In the End, Huskers Remain Lost and Numb
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.